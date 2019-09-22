Voices for the Future urges climate action at UN

by Ben Piven
People gathered to watch and listen as the installation showed Antarctic icebergs thundering as they collapsed into the ocean. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
The two nights before young climate activists met at the United Nations over the weekend, an art installation projected onto the world body's New York City headquarters called attention to youth perspectives highlighted in this year's General Assembly.

Voices for the Future was projected on the General Assembly and Secretariat buildings on Thursday and Friday nights, as world leaders began arriving ahead of Monday's Climate Action Summit.

Created by New Zealand artist Joseph Michael, the multimedia display also showcases the climate narratives of six youth activists - from as many continents - who represent the six official UN languages: English, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, French and Chinese.

"English is often seen as the language that will solve climate change," Michael told Al Jazeera, referring to the global nature of the problem, and the need for solutions on every continent. "But the reality is that it's not."

He added that global change had to come from economic transformation away from fossil fuels and increasing investment in alternative energy.

The installation's stories began with video footage from Antarctica, the eerie booms of glaciers collapsing into the sea ringing out. 

"The audience experiences up close the beauty, size and sound of a colossal iceberg," said the press release accompanying the event. "Together with the messages from the younger generation, [we] transform the UN into a glowing beacon, highlighting the ... need to preserve our world for future generations and the critical decisions to be made at the summit".

Produced as a collaboration between the nonprofit environmental organisation Project Pressure and the Permanent Mission of New Zealand to the UN, the installation highlighted calls for political commitments to reverse global warming - as global youth protested on Friday and as young Swedish environmental advocate Greta Thunberg gathered with fellow activists at the UN on Saturday.

Artist Joseph Michael, pictured, dedicated the second half of the installation to young voices from around the world speaking about the future they wanted to save. First were the words of Greta Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist who is credited with helping start the global youth movement to demand that governments do more to address climate change. Her voice was featured in English as the youth contributor from Europe. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
Ahmed Badr, a 21-year-old Iraqi-American, was the Arabic voice of the youth in the installation, saying in his narrative: 'Climate change is linked to my future and the future of humanity.' [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
Badr, centre, was the only one of the six youth voices in attendance at the installation. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
Sasha Shugai, the young voice from Novosibirsk - the most populous city in Asian Russia - lamented the spread of catastrophic wildfires driven by the climate crisis near her hometown. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
From Latin America, Karen Miluzca Perez Panduro lamented the destruction of forests in her native region of the Peruvian Amazon. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
El Mehdi Zairi, a young Moroccan representing the African continent in the French language, called on governments to guarantee clean air and water for the next generation. He pointed out that Morocco had developed a renewable energy infrastructure across the country and now has the world's largest solar farm, proving that 'political will can bring change'. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
Jason Guan, a young activist from New Zealand, gives his view in Mandarin of the dire state of the climate in Oceania, where 'many people will die in the next 100 years due to climate change'. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
As world leaders headed to the Climate Action Summit, protesters in New York and around the globe demonstrated, hoping to catalyse political commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and slash consumption of fossil fuels. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
'The future is not theirs, it's ours,' said a young activist from Tuvalu, Laloniu Suiane, left, referring to political leaders who have not done enough to stop sea levels from rising. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
Francis Kamau, a 'green ticket holder' from Nairobi, Kenya, was among 100 youth climate advocates sponsored by the UN to bring their ecological insights to New York over the weekend. [Ben Piven/Al Jazeera]
