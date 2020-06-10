'We'll never forget': George Floyd's funeral in pictures

Roxie Washington, right, and Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, at the funeral service in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church. [David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images/AFP]
Roxie Washington, right, and Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, at the funeral service in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church. [David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images/AFP]

Houston said farewell to George Floyd in a rousing hometown funeral on Tuesday, with poignant tributes and calls for justice for the 46-year-old Black man whose death "touched the world" and ignited global protests against police brutality and racism.

Politicians, civil rights activists and celebrities joined in sharing memories of the man they called a "gentle giant" after his golden casket was carried into the sanctuary by six pallbearers in masks, as a row of police officers stood at attention and saluted.

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton delivered a fierce eulogy, punctuated by the deep chords of a church organ, in which he accused President Donald Trump of showing indifference over Floyd's death, and sending police a signal of impunity.

Acknowledging the presence of the parents of previous victims of police violence - including Eric Garner, Botham Jean and Michael Brown - Sharpton said they "know better than anyone else the pain" of the Floyd family.

"Until we know the price for black life is the same as the price for white life, we're going to keep coming back to these situations over and over again," the preacher told The Fountain of Praise Church in southern Houston.

Though the occasion was solemn, the church echoed with music and words of fond remembrance for a man whose savage death galvanised a movement.

"Even in a pandemic, people are walking out in the streets not even following social distancing because you've touched the world," Sharpton said.

"And as we lay you to rest today, the movement won't rest until we get justice."

Floyd died on May 25 as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck for almost nine minutes, his pleas of "I can't breathe," becoming a rallying cry for protesters.

Some 500 guests, all wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, were at the funeral, including actors Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx, filmmaker Tyler Perry, singer Ne-Yo and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather who is reportedly paying all expenses.

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel for the funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. [David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters]
The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel for the funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. [David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters]
George Floyd's family comes to the podium to speak during the funeral service. Floyd's death has come to embody fractured relations between communities of color and police in the US and beyond. [Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via Reuters]
George Floyd's family comes to the podium to speak during the funeral service. Floyd's death has come to embody fractured relations between communities of color and police in the US and beyond. [Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via Reuters]
Ivy McGregor, a philanthropist and influencer, reads a resolution during the funeral. [Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via Reuters]
Ivy McGregor, a philanthropist and influencer, reads a resolution during the funeral. [Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via Reuters]
Al Sharpton delivered a fierce eulogy in which he accused President Donald Trump of showing indifference over Floyd's death. [Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via EPA]
Al Sharpton delivered a fierce eulogy in which he accused President Donald Trump of showing indifference over Floyd's death. [Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via EPA]
Congressman Al Green hands the family a US flag that was flown over the Capitol. "I want the United States of America to show him the respect that he richly earned simply because he was born in this country, because he’s a human being, and because he is not expendable. That’s why this flag was flown," Green said in his speech. [David J. Phillip/Pool via EPA]
Congressman Al Green hands the family a US flag that was flown over the Capitol. "I want the United States of America to show him the respect that he richly earned simply because he was born in this country, because he’s a human being, and because he is not expendable. That’s why this flag was flown," Green said in his speech. [David J. Phillip/Pool via EPA]
A man raises his fist as mourners watch the casket of George Floyd being carried by a white horse-drawn carriage to his final resting place at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
A man raises his fist as mourners watch the casket of George Floyd being carried by a white horse-drawn carriage to his final resting place at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
People watch the horse-drawn hearse carrying the remains of George Floyd make its way to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery. Floyd died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide anti-racism protests. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
People watch the horse-drawn hearse carrying the remains of George Floyd make its way to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery. Floyd died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide anti-racism protests. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
Terence Reed, Jr drives his horse-drawn hearse carrying the remains of George Floyd to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery. On the way, the cortege passed hundreds of well-wishers who chanted Floyd's name. "Rest in power" was scrawled in blue chalk on the road, while one held up a sign saying: "We will never forget." [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
Terence Reed, Jr drives his horse-drawn hearse carrying the remains of George Floyd to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery. On the way, the cortege passed hundreds of well-wishers who chanted Floyd's name. "Rest in power" was scrawled in blue chalk on the road, while one held up a sign saying: "We will never forget." [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
People watch the George Floyd funeral procession enter Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery. [Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP]
People watch the George Floyd funeral procession enter Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery. [Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP]
A young woman sheds a tear at the gravesite of George Floyd. The Fountain of Praise was the final stage in a series of ceremonies before Floyd's coffin was conveyed by horse-drawn carriage in the early evening to his final resting place by his mother's grave. [Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
A young woman sheds a tear at the gravesite of George Floyd. The Fountain of Praise was the final stage in a series of ceremonies before Floyd's coffin was conveyed by horse-drawn carriage in the early evening to his final resting place by his mother's grave. [Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
A mourner carries a child as he pays his respects at Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery where George Floyd was buried. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A mourner carries a child as he pays his respects at Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery where George Floyd was buried. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]