The Flower Men of Saudi Arabia

by Eric Lafforgue
The most elegant wreaths are made with a type of white jasmine that is so fragile it has to be kept in iceboxes by the sellers. A wreath like this can be worn for two days. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia - In Jizan and Asir, Saudi Arabia's southern provinces, live the reclusive Flower Men.

For centuries, these descendants of the ancient Tihama and Asir tribes have been known for wearing colourful flower garlands on their head.

They lived completely isolated until 20 years ago; their villages had no electricity or paved roads and they lived according to traditional tribal law. 

Even today, the Flower Men were reluctant to have their photos taken or even meet strangers.

They enjoy their peaceful way of life and the margin of autonomy they are given.

They are the only tribes in Saudi Arabia who are allowed to grow and consume khat, a stimulant drug. Possession of drugs is punishable by the death penalty in the kingdom.

The Flower Men also hold strongly to their tradition of floral decorations as a peaceful way of setting them apart.

The community spreads across the border into Yemen, a country the Saudi-led coalition is targeting in air raids.

The mountainous region has become popular and attracts many local tourists from the lowlands. The Flower Men grow coffee on the terraces, but also khat, a stimulant drug. This is an exception in a country where possession of drugs leads to the death penalty. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
Flower Men can also be found on the other side of the border: in Yemen. Because they feel a strong kinship with the people in Yemen, the war there makes people unhappy. The conflict also affects the local economy and brings many refugees into Saudi Arabia. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
Flower Men do not wear the traditional ghutra (headdress), instead adorning their heads with beautiful, scented wreaths of fresh flowers. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
Sometimes the Flower Men will share images of their wreaths on social media platforms like Instagram. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
The Flower Men go to the market early in the morning to buy ready-made wreaths. Some prefer to select their own herbs and flowers, preparing the garlands themselves, for a more unique look. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
Herbs such as wild basil, fenugreek and marigold flowers are most popular. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
In the Mahalah Flower Men market, an old man wears traditional shoes made of palm leaves. Things started to change with the construction of a cable car track in the 1990s that allowed access to the remote villages of the Flower Men. But traditions remain strong with the elders. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
This is a village that was inhabited by the Flower Men until the 1980s. Some of the structures are more than 200 years old. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
The Flower Men are eager to retain their tradition of floral decorations as a way of setting them apart from other provinces. Men who give up their wreaths will keep their hair long as a part of the local culture. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
Despite their love of flowers, the tribes are famous for their combat skills and strong characters. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
The flowers are chosen carefully to be in harmony with the tribe's traditional dress, the futa. A few years ago, the futas were woven by men in the Yemeni village of Bayt al Faqih. Now, they have to be imported from India. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
The wreaths are worn not only for beautification, but it is believed they cure headaches as well. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
The wreaths and garlands are an everyday accessory, but people tend to save their most elaborate natural headgear for Ramadan and weddings. They also wear the traditional dagger called the jambya. [Eric Lafforgue/Al Jazeera]
