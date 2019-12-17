FIFA Club World Cup: Brazil's Flamengo reach maiden final

by Showkat Shafi & Sorin Furcoi
More than 20,000 spectators attended the first semifinal of this year's FIFA Club Word Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Doha, Qatar - South American champions Flamengo recovered from a deficit to reach their first FIFA Club World Cup final, defeating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 3-1 in a pulsating match in Doha's capital, Qatar.

Midfielder Salem al-Dawsari gave Al Hilal the lead in the 18th minute, before Girogian de Arrascaeta levelled for the Brazilian club four minutes into the second half at the Khalifa International Stadium.

A 78th-minute header by forward Bruno Henrique put the Rio team ahead, before another strike by him forced an Al Hilal own goal four minutes later.

Tuesday's semifinal was attended by 21,588 spectators, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino also in the stadium.

Flamengo now await the winners of Wednesday's other semi-final between European champions and English Premier leaders Liverpool and Mexico's Monterrey.

"This is a big moment for us. It's a historic moment," Flamengo midfielder Diego told Al Jazeera after the match.

"We worked a lot for that and we are ready to make a good game on Saturday," the 34-year-old Brazilian player said.

"It would be a tough game like always, a final is like that, but we will prepare ourselves to reach our target."

Earlier on Tuesday, there was disappointment for home fans as Qatari club Al Sadd suffered a 2-6 defeat to Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the fifth-place playoff.

The FIFA Club World Cup is an annual tournament that features the winners of the continental confederations as well as the host's league champions.

This is the first time Qatar is hosting the tournament as it prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With reporting by Saba Aziz

Flamengo players pose for a group photo before the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Al Hilal's starting 11 moments before kickoff at Khalifa International Stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Flamengo's Willian Arao in action during the first half of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
This is the first time Qatar is hosting the tournament as it prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bruno Henrique scored Flamengo's second goal to put his team in the lead in the second half. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Flamengo is coached by the former Al Hilal manager, Jorge Jesus. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera}
Fans from the United Kingdom, Brazil and Mexico have travelled to Qatar for the tournament. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Al Hilal had defeated Tunisian club Esperance 1-0 to reach the semifinal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Flamengo had lifted South America's Copa Libertadores in November. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Flamengo's goalkeeper Diego Alves preventing Al Hilal from scoring. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Flamengo players celebrate their third goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Earlier on Tuesday, Qatari club Al Sadd suffered defeat to Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the fifth-place playoff. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Tunisian side beat the Qatari champions 6-2. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
