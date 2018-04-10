Europe sees hottest day of the year so far

It's enough to bring out the magnolias on a sunny spring day of 25 degrees Celsius in Grunwaldzki Square in Szczecin, Poland. Average for April is 14C. [Marcin Bielecki/EPA-EFE]
It has been a long time coming, but finally spring warmth has surged into Western Europe. Only a week ago it snowed in Spain, then widespread rain held temperatures in single figures.

Now, a circulating wind field around an area of low pressure to the west of Portugal is encouraging a warm, southerly breeze. The effect is to transport warmth northwards. That, combined with a strong spring sun shining through clear skies has lifted temperatures rapidly.

London hasn't seen an April day this warm since 1949. Belgium reported the second hottest April day since 1833. Western Germany found 29 degrees Celsius and the Netherlands hit 30C. These figures, for Trier and Scheveningen repectively, are at least 15C above average and, subject to confirmation, could be a new record.

Blossoming cherry trees in Zug, Switzerland. This part of the country enjoyed temperatures a good 10 degrees Celsius above average. [Alexandra Weyepa/EPA-EFE]
On the beach in Scheveningen, The Netherlands. The water may be only 14 degrees Celsius but the air registers a sweltering 30C. [Robin van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE]
People skate under 'contrails' in the blue skies over a now warm Pamplona, Navarra, Spain. Pamplona hit 27 degrees Celsius. A week before it had been snowing in the hills. [JDiges/EPA-EFE]
The type of skiing for summer rather than winter. Danube River fun on a sunny spring day at 26 degrees Celsius in Vienna, Austria. [Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE]-
Having a ball in Greenwich Park, overlooking London City. The hottest day of the year so far was confirmed at 29 degrees Celsius. People enjoy the warm temperatures in London's St James Park. [Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images]
