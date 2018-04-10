Europe sees hottest day of the year so far

It has been a long time coming, but finally spring warmth has surged into Western Europe. Only a week ago it snowed in Spain, then widespread rain held temperatures in single figures.

Now, a circulating wind field around an area of low pressure to the west of Portugal is encouraging a warm, southerly breeze. The effect is to transport warmth northwards. That, combined with a strong spring sun shining through clear skies has lifted temperatures rapidly.

London hasn't seen an April day this warm since 1949. Belgium reported the second hottest April day since 1833. Western Germany found 29 degrees Celsius and the Netherlands hit 30C. These figures, for Trier and Scheveningen repectively, are at least 15C above average and, subject to confirmation, could be a new record.