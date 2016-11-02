Egypt: Egyptians cast ballot in presidential election

A woman poses for a photo after voting during the first day of the presidential election outside a polling site in Cairo, Egypt. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
A woman poses for a photo after voting during the first day of the presidential election outside a polling site in Cairo, Egypt. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]

Egyptians began voting Monday in an election that virtually guaranteed another term for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who faced only a token opponent in balloting that resembled the referendums held by autocrats for decades before the Arab Spring briefly raised hopes of democratic change.

El-Sissi’s only challenger was Moussa Mustafa Moussa, a little-known politician who joined the race at the last minute to spare the government the embarrassment of a one-candidate election after several hopefuls were forced out or arrested.

Authorities hope enough of Egypt’s nearly 60 million eligible voters will participate in the three-day election to give it legitimacy. Local media, which are dominated by pro-government commentators, have portrayed voting as an obligation and the only way to prevent foreigners from sowing instability.

Most polling places had only modest lines Monday, and some were empty for most of the day.

Tens of thousands of police and soldiers were deployed for the vote.

Egyptian presidential candidate Moussa Mustafa Moussa holds a ballot before casting his vote during the first day of the presidential election. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Egyptian presidential candidate Moussa Mustafa Moussa holds a ballot before casting his vote during the first day of the presidential election. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
El-Sisi has been urging a high voter turnout among the nearly 60 million eligible voters to affirm his legitimacy after all credible opponents dropped out in January. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]
El-Sisi has been urging a high voter turnout among the nearly 60 million eligible voters to affirm his legitimacy after all credible opponents dropped out in January. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]
A girl holds an Egyptian flag during the second day of the presidential election in Cairo. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
A girl holds an Egyptian flag during the second day of the presidential election in Cairo. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Entissar Amer, the wife of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, casts her vote during the presidential election in Cairo. [Reuters]
Entissar Amer, the wife of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, casts her vote during the presidential election in Cairo. [Reuters]
The vote comes seven years after the revolution that ended the three-decades-long presidency of Hosni Mubarak. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
The vote comes seven years after the revolution that ended the three-decades-long presidency of Hosni Mubarak. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
In 2014, when Sisi first ran for president, less than half of the eligible voters cast their ballot. [Mohamed Hossam/EFE/EPA]
In 2014, when Sisi first ran for president, less than half of the eligible voters cast their ballot. [Mohamed Hossam/EFE/EPA]
Egyptians cast their votes at a polling station in Cairo. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Egyptians cast their votes at a polling station in Cairo. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Since the military coup in 2013 and the election of President el-Sisi in 2014, inflation has increased from about 12 percent to its peak at around 33 percent in mid-2017.[Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Since the military coup in 2013 and the election of President el-Sisi in 2014, inflation has increased from about 12 percent to its peak at around 33 percent in mid-2017.[Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Despite the absence of polling, Sisi is expected to win after eliminating any real political opposition. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]
Despite the absence of polling, Sisi is expected to win after eliminating any real political opposition. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

Profile: Osama bin Laden

Profile: Osama bin Laden

The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.