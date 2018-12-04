Deadly winter storm hits from Turkey to Egypt

Strong waves littered the western coast of Turkey with debris. [Sezgin Pancar/Getty Images]
At least 2 people have been killed as a severe winter storm slams the Levant region from Turkey to Egypt.

Strong winds and heavy rain pounded the region as temperature fell and the rain increasingly turned to snow.

Strong waves smashed Turkey's coastline, littering the corniche of Mersin with debris, while other parts of the country were paralysed by heavy snow.

Snow was seen dusting Mount Qasioun in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The winds whipped up dust, choking the residents of Gaza and Egypt, turning the skies an ominous orange colour.

The ones who suffered most were refugees from war-torn Syria, many of whom live in tented communities, which offer little protection against the elements.

The rain flooded camps near the Syria-Turkey border, including the Cordoba camp near Batabu town. 

In Lebanon, a Syrian girl was confirmed dead after being swept away in southern Zahrani. The girl's brother also remains missing.

Another person was killed when their car was involved in a multi-car pile-up, which is believed to have been caused by the poor visibility.

The conditions across the Levant are improving, but the storm is still moving east, currently bringing heavy rain and snow to Iraq and Iran and triggering an intense dust storm to the south, blasting Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Many parts of Turkey were paralysed by the heavy snow. [Ozkan Bilgin/Getty Images]
Snow-dusted Mount Qasioun in the Syrian capital of Damascus. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Dust storms choked the residents of Gaza. [Majdi Fathi/Getty Images]
Egypt's sky turned an ominous shade of orange. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
The ones who suffered most were refugees from war-torn Syria. [Aaref Watad/AFP]
Cordoba Camp near the Syria-Turkey border was flooded. [Aaref Watad/AFP]
The few possessions the refugees had were ruined by filthy, muddy water. [Aaref Watad/AFP]
Heavy snow fell on the refugee camps in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. [AFP]
Things have calmed down in the region, as the storm moves east over Iraq and Iran. [Aaref Watad/AFP]
