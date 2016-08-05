May Day weather breaks UK temperature record

The temperature soars in Paris. [Gerard Julien/AFP]
The temperature soars in Paris. [Gerard Julien/AFP]
Blue skies in London tempts locals to the parks. [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
Blue skies in London tempts locals to the parks. [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
Sunshine on the banks of the Oosterscheld Delta in the Netherlands. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE]
Sunshine on the banks of the Oosterscheld Delta in the Netherlands. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE]
The beach huts are packed in Cayeux-sur-Mer in northern France. [Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
The beach huts are packed in Cayeux-sur-Mer in northern France. [Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
Flowers bloom in Minsk as the sun shines on Belarus. [Tatyana Zenkovick/EPA-EFE]
Flowers bloom in Minsk as the sun shines on Belarus. [Tatyana Zenkovick/EPA-EFE]
Hard to tell whether this cow near Schmalkalden in Germany is enjoying the sunshine or not. Cows are a tough read. [Filip Singer/EPA-EFE]
Hard to tell whether this cow near Schmalkalden in Germany is enjoying the sunshine or not. Cows are a tough read. [Filip Singer/EPA-EFE]
Geneva's famous fountain sprays water into the blue sky. [Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE]
Geneva's famous fountain sprays water into the blue sky. [Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE]
Not all of Europe is enjoying the warm weather. In Sarajevo, umbrellas were up as thunderstorms raged across Bosnia and Herzegovina [Fehim Demir/EPA-EFE]
Not all of Europe is enjoying the warm weather. In Sarajevo, umbrellas were up as thunderstorms raged across Bosnia and Herzegovina [Fehim Demir/EPA-EFE]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

Stories from the sex trade

Stories from the sex trade

Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

India's shocking farmer suicide epidemic

India's shocking farmer suicide epidemic

Falling into a debt-trap and besieged by bad weather, thousands of farmers are taking their own lives each year.