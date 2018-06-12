David Goldblatt's iconic images capturing life under apartheid

Portrait of David Goldblatt. [Mikhael Subotzky/Goodman Gallery]
Acclaimed South African photographer David Goldblatt passed away on Monday in Johannesburg aged 87.

Born in 1930 in Randfontein, Goldblatt began capturing life in his country at the age of 18.

Over the next decades, he would document the harsh reality of apartheid South Africa, focusing "his camera on quiet, yet equally poignant features of the brutal ... regime", according to Goodman Gallery.

"During those years my prime concern was with values - what did we value in South Africa, how did we get to those values and how did we express those values," Goldblatt once said, reflecting on where he chose to point his lens, according to Goodman Gallery.

"I was very interested in the events that were taking place in the country as a citizen but, as a photographer, I'm not particularly interested, and I wasn't then, in photographing the moment that something happens. I'm interested in the conditions that give rise to events."

Goldblatt's award-winning work was exhibited widely in museums around the globe, as well as newspapers. His photographs are held in the collections of some of the world's top museums.

In 1989, Goldblatt founded the Market Photography Workshop in Johannesburg. A year earlier, he was the first South African to be given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

"We have lost yet another of our own celebrated photographers, who through the lens built a reputation as one of the country's leading documenters of the struggles of our people," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement, after the news of Goldblatt's death emerged.

"He captured the social and moral value systems that portrayed South Africa during a period of the apartheid system in order to influence its changing political landscape."

Seated in Martjie Marais's kitchen: her husband's brother, Johannes, and her nephew Derick. Gamkaskloof, Cape Province (Western Cape), 1967. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Team leader (left) and mine captain (right) on a pedal car, Rustenburg Platinum Mine, Rustenburg, 1971. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Ozzie Docrat with his daughter Nassima in his shop before its destruction under the Group Areas Act, Fietas, Johannesburg, 1977. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Yaksha Modi, daughter of Chagan Modi, in her father's shop before its destruction under the Group Areas Act, 17th Street, Fietas, Johannesburg, 1976. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
The bedroom of Ozzie and Sarah Docrat before its destruction under the Group Areas Act, Fietas, Johannesburg, 1977. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Children on the border between Fietas and Mayfair, Johannesburg, 1949. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
A farmer's son with his nursemaid, Heimweeberg, Nietverdiend, Western Transvaal, 1964. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Going home: Marabastad-Waterval route: for most of the people in this bus, the cycle will start again tomorrow between 2 and 3am, 1984. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
The Apostolic Multiracial Church in Zion of SA. Crossroads, Cape Town, 1984. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
With half of his building destroyed under the Apartheid regulation that had declared this suburb "White", Hassimia Sahib, butcher, continued trading and refused to move until given the site he had selected in the declared "Asiatic" suburb to which he was to be consigned. Housing for Whites already occupied. Pageview, Johannesburg, March 8, 1986. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Flushing Meadows and lightning masts, Site B, Khayelitsha, Cape Town, October 11, 1987. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
South-east wing of a hostel for Black male workers erected during apartheid as part of a scheme to make Joburg city and suburbs white. Alexandra Township, June 1, 1988. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
The Voortrekker Monument and a Sunday service of the ultra-conservative Afrikaanse Protestantse Kerk (Afrikaans Protestant Church) after a rally of right-wing Afrikaners who threatened war if South Africa became a non-racial democracy, Pretoria, Transvaal, May 27, 1990. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Braiding hair on Bree Street, Johannesburg, September 7, 2002. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Anna Boois, goat farmer, with her birthday cake and vegetable garden, Kamiesberge, near Garies, Namaqualand, Northern Cape, September 20, 2003. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Freedom Square: here, in the time of apartheid, on June 26, 1955, under harassment by the police, some 3,000 people of all races, from all over South Africa, gathered in a Congress of the People and adopted the Freedom Charter, a template for the governance of a non-racial, democratic South Africa. The Charter became the basis of South Africa's democratic constitution. Kliptown, Soweto, Johannesburg, December 10, 2003. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Johnny Basson, goatherd, Rooipad se Vlak, Pella, Northern Cape, 2004. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
Miriam Mazibuko waters the garden of her RDP house for which she waited eight years. It consists of one room. Her four children live with her in-laws. Extension 8, Far East Alexandra Township, September 12, 2006. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
The dethroning of Cecil John Rhodes, after the throwing of human faeces on the statue and the agreement of the University to the demands of students for its removal. The University of Cape Town, April 9, 2015. [Photograph by David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery]
