Curfew continues after India removes Kashmir special status

India has scrapped a law that grants special status to India-administered Kashmir amid a lockdown and troop deployment in the disputed region. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
India has scrapped a law that grants special status to India-administered Kashmir amid a lockdown and troop deployment in the disputed region. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]

India-administered Kashmir remained virtually cut off from the outside world for a second day on Tuesday, with phone and internet links shut down and thousands of troops enforcing a curfew.

The lockdown came as the Indian government revoked a constitutional provision that guaranteed special rights to the Muslim-majority state.

New Delhi has shut down mobile and internet services in Kashmir in times of turmoil before, but this time the blackout has included landlines and cable television networks.

As additional forces were deployed in towns and cities, barbed wire was laid on the streets to thwart any protests during the lockdown.

Educational institutions and shops in residential neighbourhoods remained shut.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for the Indian-administered portion to become independent or merge with PakistanMonitoring groups say more than 70,000 people in India-administered Kashmir, most of them civilians, have died since then.

India and Pakistan, partitioned when the Indian subcontinent gained independence from the British in 1947, have fought two of their three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but administer separate portions.

The move is expected to further inflame tensions in the Muslim-majority region and escalate friction with rival Pakistan. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
The move is expected to further inflame tensions in the Muslim-majority region and escalate friction with rival Pakistan. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Indian security personnel stop people during restrictions in Srinagar. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Indian security personnel stop people during restrictions in Srinagar. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
All phones, internet services and cable networks were cut off on Sunday night, while pro-India leaders placed were under house arrest following days of soaring tensions. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
All phones, internet services and cable networks were cut off on Sunday night, while pro-India leaders placed were under house arrest following days of soaring tensions. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Indian security personnel stand guard on a deserted road in Srinagar. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Indian security personnel stand guard on a deserted road in Srinagar. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Security personnel stands guard on a street in Jammu. [Rakesh Bakshi/AFP]
Security personnel stands guard on a street in Jammu. [Rakesh Bakshi/AFP]
With nearly 700,000 soldiers deployed in the valley and along the de facto border with Pakistan, called the Line of Control, or LoC, Kashmir is one of the world's most militarised regions. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
With nearly 700,000 soldiers deployed in the valley and along the de facto border with Pakistan, called the Line of Control, or LoC, Kashmir is one of the world's most militarised regions. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
An armoured vehicle of Indian police blocks a road during curfew in central Srinagar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
An armoured vehicle of Indian police blocks a road during curfew in central Srinagar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Leftist protesters and students shout slogans during a demonstration in New Delhi against the Indian government's move. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Leftist protesters and students shout slogans during a demonstration in New Delhi against the Indian government's move. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Pakistanis protest against India and express support and solidarity with Indian Kashmiri people in their peaceful struggle for their right to self-determination, in Lahore, Pakistan. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]
Pakistanis protest against India and express support and solidarity with Indian Kashmiri people in their peaceful struggle for their right to self-determination, in Lahore, Pakistan. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]