'Festival of colours': Hindus celebrate Holi

Millions of Hindus across India and other South Asian countries are celebrating Holi - the festival of colours - to mark the arrival of spring.

Celebrants daub themselves in brightly coloured powder, or gulal, to celebrate the victory of good over evil, fertility and love.

The festival, observed for centuries, holds mythological importance. It is also associated with the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha.

People from all classes and age groups come together during the festival to play with colours, dance and sing, and distribute sweets.