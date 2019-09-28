Challenging debut for midnight marathon in Doha heat, humidity

by Faras Ghani
The event's opening ceremony took place on Doha's Corniche at 11pm local time (20:00 GMT) with a dazzling display of fireworks. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Doha, Qatar - Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich has bagged the first gold medal of the 2019 World Athletics Championships as the midnight marathon staged an uncomfortable debut in the capital of Qatar.

Organisers opted to start the women's event at 11:59pm local time (20:59 GMT) on Friday due to the daytime heat in Doha.

However, with temperatures exceeding 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) even at night, and humidity levels above 70 percent, 28 of the 68 starters failed to finish the race.

Ahead of the marathon, there were fears the conditions might not be conducive for the race but organisers decided to go ahead as scheduled.

Almost 2,000 athletes are in Doha for the World Championships, the first time the event is taking place in the Middle East.

Most of them have been training late into the evenings after arriving in Doha.

"Getting used to this [heat, humidity] is very difficult. We have never experienced this before," said a group of Ukrainian athletes who had pulled up during training due to the high humidity.

The men's event will take place on October 5.

With more than two million overseas workers in Qatar, there was plenty of support for the participating countries. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Those who decided to stay back for the marathon, braving the conditions, sought optimum viewing spots and cheered every time the runners went past them. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Sixty-eight runners took part in the midnight marathon, the first time it was staged at this time of the night. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Due to the daytime heat in Doha, athletes taking part in the World Championships opt to train late into the night. This group of athletes from Ukraine pulled up midway through their training session after 10pm local time (19:00 GMT). 'Getting used to this [heat, humidity] is very difficult. We have never experienced this before,' said one of the athletes. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Despite superstar sprinter Usain Bolt’s absence, the Jamaican fans were confident their track teams will go back with a few medals. 'Bolt has already done a lot for Jamaica. It's time the youngsters shine and I'm confident they will do that,' said a Jamaican supporter. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
The runners had to do six loops of 7km (4.35 miles) each on Doha's Corniche where special floodlights were set up to enable adequate lighting. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Seventy Qatar Red Crescent staff were on duty for the marathon, stationed to look after the runners and the crowd. Two mobile clinics and a first-aid point every 100 metres (328 feet) were set up due to the conditions. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Ulrika and Katarina flew in from Sweden to support their friend who was taking part in the marathon. 'We knew conditions would be testing but this is too much. I don't think the organisers should have put the athletes through this. It's very demanding,' said Ulrika, sweating profusely as she stopped for a quick chat. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
At the water stations for the marathon runners, sponges dipped in ice-cold water were available for athletes to cool themselves down with. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
'This is the one chance we'll get to cheer on athletes from our country. No way we are going home before it's finished,' said a group of Ethiopian supporters who stayed back despite having an early start the next morning. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
While Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich won the race, one of her compatriots was not able to reach the finish line. The list of those who did not finish also included Ethiopia's Ruti Aga who won the Tokyo marathon. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
