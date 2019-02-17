Celebrations as India carries out attack inside Pakistan

People across Indian cities celebrated on Tuesday the air raids on rebels camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan nearly two weeks after at least 42 Indian soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India's foreign secretary said fighter jets targeted camps belonging to Pakistan-based armed group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which had claimed reponsibility for the deadly Kashmir attack.

Pakistan has accused India of violating its airspace and committing "uncalled for agression".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces general elections by May, has been under immense pressure to respond to the Febraury 14 attack in Kashmir.

The latest Indian action has added to the panic among Kashmiri civilians who have been affected by heavy troop deployment and fuel shortages since the suicide attack.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but claimed in its entirety by both nuclear powers. The two nations have fought three of their four wars over the disputed region.