Celebrations as India carries out attack inside Pakistan

This handout photograph released by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on February 26, 2019, shows damage caused to trees in a hilly area after the Indian air force dropped their payload in the Balakot area. [ISPR/AFP]
This handout photograph released by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on February 26, 2019, shows damage caused to trees in a hilly area after the Indian air force dropped their payload in the Balakot area. [ISPR/AFP]

People across Indian cities celebrated on Tuesday the air raids on rebels camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan nearly two weeks after at least 42 Indian soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India's foreign secretary said fighter jets targeted camps belonging to Pakistan-based armed group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which had claimed reponsibility for the deadly Kashmir attack.

Pakistan has accused India of violating its airspace and committing "uncalled for agression".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces general elections by May, has been under immense pressure to respond to the Febraury 14 attack in Kashmir.

The latest Indian action has added to the panic among Kashmiri civilians who have been affected by heavy troop deployment and fuel shortages since the suicide attack.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but claimed in its entirety by both nuclear powers. The two nations have fought three of their four wars over the disputed region.

People hold national flags and an Indian Air Force flag in Ahmedabad as they salute to celebrate after India said its fighter jets conducted air raids on rebel camps in Pakistani territory. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
A member of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fires a tear gas shell during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) members carried out a raid at the residence of Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, in Srinagar. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefs the media about India's air strikes in Pakistan at the foreign ministry in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Lawyers in Pakistan-administered Kashmir hold banners during a protest in the capital Muzaffarabad. [M.D. Mughal/AP Photo]
People in Ahmedabad burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian jets conducted air raids on alleged rebels camps inside Pakistan. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
Pakistanis walk across a bridge in the mountainous area of Balakot where the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a raid. [Jameel Ahmed/AFP]
People offer sweets to each other in northern Indian city of Amritsar as they celebrate the bombing of alleged rebel camps inside Pakistan. [Raminder Pal Singh/EPA]
Kashmiri protesters run for cover as they clash with Indian policemen in Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hold the national flag in Bhopal city as they celebrate on the streets after the Indian Air Force carried out raids inside Pakistan. [Sanjeev Gupta/EPA]
