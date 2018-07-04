California wildfires: Six killed as hundreds of homes destroyed

An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, California. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, California. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

At least six people, including two firefighters and two children and their great-grandmother, have been killed in a wildfire that continues to rage through parts of northern California. 

According to officials, the death toll reached six on Sunday after the remains of an individual were found in a burnt-out residence. They added the individual had not complied with an evacuation order. 

Authorities said they were still looking for seven people after finding nine others who had been reported missing. 

More than 38,000 people remained under evacuation orders on Sunday in and around Redding, a city of 90,000 people about 257km north of the state capital Sacramento.

Redding Police Sergeant Todd Cogle confirmed that three bodies discovered at a fire-ravaged home on the outskirts of Redding on Saturday were two children and their great-grandmother.

The victims identified by relatives on Facebook and in news media reports were James Roberts, five, his sister Emily, four, and their great-grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, 70.

Bledsoe's granddaughter, Amanda Woodley, said on Facebook the elderly woman desperately put a wet blanket over the children as their home burned.

"Grandma did everything she could to save them," Woodly wrote. 

The Carr Fire, which has destroyed more than 650 structures, is the deadliest and most destructive of nearly 90 wildfires burning from Texas to Oregon. The blazes have killed four firefighters in California in a little more than two weeks.

Firefighters discuss plans while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Firefighters discuss plans while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Homes levelled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Homes levelled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children James, four, and Emily five, and grandmother were killed in a wildfire in Redding. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children James, four, and Emily five, and grandmother were killed in a wildfire in Redding. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighbourhood in the aftermath of a wildfire in Keswick. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighbourhood in the aftermath of a wildfire in Keswick. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
Firefighter Scott Brown sprays water on a backfire while battling the Carr Fire in Redding. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Firefighter Scott Brown sprays water on a backfire while battling the Carr Fire in Redding. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Deer graze along a road covered in fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns near Redding, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Deer graze along a road covered in fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns near Redding, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
An aircraft drops fire retardant to slow the spread of the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California. [Fred Greaves/Reuters]
An aircraft drops fire retardant to slow the spread of the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California. [Fred Greaves/Reuters]
A burned out vehicle sits in front of a wildfire-ravaged home in Redding. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
A burned out vehicle sits in front of a wildfire-ravaged home in Redding. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
An inmate fire crew cuts fire lines in hot and smoky conditions while working to stop the spread of the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California. [Fred Greaves/Reuters]
An inmate fire crew cuts fire lines in hot and smoky conditions while working to stop the spread of the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California. [Fred Greaves/Reuters]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Meet the deported nurse aiding asylum seekers at US-Mexico border

Meet the deported nurse helping refugees at the border

Francisco 'Panchito' Olachea drives a beat-up ambulance around Nogales, taking care of those trying to get to the US.

Inside Owsley: America's poorest white county

Inside Owsley: America's poorest white county

Owsley county's population lives below the government-designated poverty line, including 56.3 percent of children.

Nepal's stolen gods

Nepal's stolen gods

Since the 1980s, authorities estimate thieves have plundered tens of thousands of Nepalese antiquities.