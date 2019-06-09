Brazil's mangroves on the frontline of climate change

Fisherman Jose da Cruz, who is known by the nickname Vampire because of his distinctive teeth, catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui River, in Cairu, in the state of Bahia, Brazil. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Fishermen like Jose da Cruz have made their living for decades hunting for crabs among Brazil's vast coastal mangrove forests, dense thickets of twisted plants in deep black mud that grow where freshwater rivers meet the brackish Atlantic Ocean.

Da Cruz, who is known by the nickname Vampire because of his distinctive teeth, doesn't use a rod and reel or a net. Instead, he parks his half a metre wide boat at the shore of the Caratingui River and wends his way on foot through the tangle of mangroves to dig out crabs with his hands from the dark muck.

He slowly begins to blend into his surroundings as he becomes increasingly caked in mud, sometimes lying flat to submerge his arm in search of crabs. He pulls out two of the spikey-legged creatures, larger than his hands.

The four or five dozen crabs he catches in a day will earn da Cruz about 200 reais ($50) a week, enough to get by, he said.

But this tenuous livelihood is facing a series of threats, including rapid alterations to the environment caused by climate change, and da Cruz' average daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago. In that time, the water line has advanced three metres inland from where it used to be, according to da Cruz.

Climate scientists lend credence to da Cruz' interpretation of what he sees. Rising water levels, they say, are a sign of global warming, which also causes water temperatures to rise, killing off some marine life.

Globally, scientists have warned that water temperatures are increasing far faster than expected, which drives rising sea levels. Climate change and human development are putting nearly one million species, a large share of which live in marine environments, at risk of extinction, according to a report published this year.

Vandeka, the wife of fisherman Jose da Cruz, harvests mangrove oysters on the Caratingui River, in Cairu. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Climate change is threatening a dozen or so families in da Cruz' village that depend on the coastal ecosystem. [Nacho Doce/Reuters] [Reuters]
'Nature is upset... In Antarctica, it's melting, nature is melting,' Cruz said. 'People, you have to have some awareness about what is happening. It's clear what is happening.' [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Water levels have risen 200-300mm over the past 100 years in coastal Bahia state, where Cairu is located, according to climate researcher Carlos Nobre at the University of Sao Paulo. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
'Global warming is causing water temperatures to rise, which can kill off crabs and other animals in their food chain if it becomes hotter than the narrow range they are adapted to,' said biologist Renato de Almeida. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
A battery-powered radio may be his principal connection to the outside world, but da Cruz knows about global warming. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
A boat belonging to fisherman Jose da Cruz floats outside his house on the Caratingui River, in Cairu. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
'It's not just here. It's not just me. There are many fishermen that depend on getting food from the mangroves day-to-day,' da Cruz said. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
His unofficial community is known as 'The Train' because the mud houses are arranged single file along the edge of the Caratingui River like train cars. The low-lying island, otherwise covered in mangroves, is quickly receding under the water. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
