Beirut explosion: Remembering victims of the deadly blast

It has been one week since a massive explosion caused by 2,750 tonnes of stored ammonium nitrate devastated Lebanon's capital, Beirut, killing some 200 people and wounding 6,000 others.

The blast displaced some 300,000 people, leaving the city with billions of dollars in damage.

Questions remain as to why such a huge stash of dangerous material - used in bombs and fertilisers - was allowed to be stored at the port since 2013.

About 20 people have been detained over the explosion. Dozens of people have been questioned, including two former cabinet ministers.

Nearly two dozen people are still unaccounted for and were believed to be close to the warehouse where the blast took place.

Here are some of the victims who were caught in the deadly blast a week ago.