Basant ban: Pakistan snaps a thread from its own culture

by Saiyna Bashir
Qasim Hussain's hobby became his passion. It took him six months to learn how to make kites after he realised that they are expensive and he could learn to make them himself. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Qasim Hussain's hobby became his passion. It took him six months to learn how to make kites after he realised that they are expensive and he could learn to make them himself. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]

Lahore, Pakistan - Qasim Hussain, a vegetable vendor, was hopeful of celebrating Basant this year after Pakistan's provincial government of Punjab announced the lifting of a 13-year-old ban on flying of kites.

But the decision was soon retracted, much to Hussain's disappointment. He also claims he was arrested and beaten by the police last year for flying kites, a staple during Basant (spring festival).

In 2005, Pakistan's Supreme Court imposed a ban on the manufacture, trade or even flying of kites. The court said it was a precautionary measure to prevent lives since kite strings were laced with chemicals.

Police official Muhammad Razzaq told Al Jazeera that three surveillance teams were deployed in Lahore city to check kite-flying from the rooftops.

"That is why you don't see any kites flying in the sky," he said, adding that anybody violating the order would be immediately arrested.

Basant used to be a source of income for many households in Pakistan. But the ban has made them either unemployed or forced them to take up other jobs.

Zia Qamar, a former kitemaker, owned two shops that he and his brother Yusuf inherited from their father, Ustad Qammaruddin.

He says the family hasn't recovered financially and is trying to make ends meet since the ban.

Yusuf Salahuddin, member of the Walled City Lahore Association, said a committee to ensure safe kite-flying was formed, but they never held a meeting. He says the government should find a solution.

Salahuddin also wonders why the ban on Basant was imposed only in Lahore and not in other cities.

Salahuddin told Al Jazeera that despite the ban, Lahore is still the hub of kite manufacturing and even exports them to Afghanistan.

Hussain thinks the ban on Basant should be lifted for at least 24 hours to let them celebrate like in the past. He also thinks that the ban helps an underground market to flourish where kites are being sold for a lot more than their worth. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Hussain thinks the ban on Basant should be lifted for at least 24 hours to let them celebrate like in the past. He also thinks that the ban helps an underground market to flourish where kites are being sold for a lot more than their worth. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Muhammad Razzaq (C), assistant sub-inspector, told Al Jazeera that the police have deployed three teams for surveillance on rooftops in Lahore. "That is why you don't see any kites flying in the sky," he said. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Muhammad Razzaq (C), assistant sub-inspector, told Al Jazeera that the police have deployed three teams for surveillance on rooftops in Lahore. "That is why you don't see any kites flying in the sky," he said. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Hussain shows wooden sticks used to make kites as he hoped that Basant would be celebrated this year. He had anticipated making at least 50,000 rupees had the ban been lifted this year. He thinks that kite-making business is economically better than selling vegetables. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Hussain shows wooden sticks used to make kites as he hoped that Basant would be celebrated this year. He had anticipated making at least 50,000 rupees had the ban been lifted this year. He thinks that kite-making business is economically better than selling vegetables. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
The Old City of Lahore used to be a hub of kite-flying during Basant. Today, it is a part of a famous food street that offers local cuisines and delicacies of the area. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
The Old City of Lahore used to be a hub of kite-flying during Basant. Today, it is a part of a famous food street that offers local cuisines and delicacies of the area. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
The ground next to the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore where children, who once used to fly kites, play cricket today. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
The ground next to the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore where children, who once used to fly kites, play cricket today. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Haveli Barood Khana, a cultural landmark in Lahore, used to host one of the largest Basant celebrations frequented by Pakistani celebrities. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Haveli Barood Khana, a cultural landmark in Lahore, used to host one of the largest Basant celebrations frequented by Pakistani celebrities. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
The Qamar brothers say they still haven’t recovered financially and are still trying to make ends meet since the kite ban was imposed. The brothers owned two kite shops. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
The Qamar brothers say they still haven’t recovered financially and are still trying to make ends meet since the kite ban was imposed. The brothers owned two kite shops. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Yusuf Qamar, former kite-maker, shows his craft at his residence. After the ban, he doesn't get to make many kites anymore. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Yusuf Qamar, former kite-maker, shows his craft at his residence. After the ban, he doesn't get to make many kites anymore. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Yusuf Qamar cuts a piece of paper to stick on to the kite. He says he has made kites all his life and finds it tough to do other jobs. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Yusuf Qamar cuts a piece of paper to stick on to the kite. He says he has made kites all his life and finds it tough to do other jobs. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Zia Qamar along with his children heads to the rooftop to fly kites at night, despite the threat of an arrest. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Zia Qamar along with his children heads to the rooftop to fly kites at night, despite the threat of an arrest. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Ahmer Yusuf and his sister arrange kites on the rooftop. He feels sad that he could not experience Basant properly as the ban was imposed as soon as he was born. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Ahmer Yusuf and his sister arrange kites on the rooftop. He feels sad that he could not experience Basant properly as the ban was imposed as soon as he was born. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Ahmer Yusuf and his cousin Badar Shuja fly kites, even as a fear of the police remains. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Ahmer Yusuf and his cousin Badar Shuja fly kites, even as a fear of the police remains. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Zia Qamar flying kites with his children on the rooftop, something he could do openly in the past. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Zia Qamar flying kites with his children on the rooftop, something he could do openly in the past. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Yusuf Qamar and his children taking down the kites from the walls and hiding them in a container. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]
Yusuf Qamar and his children taking down the kites from the walls and hiding them in a container. [Saiyna Bashir/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How different voting systems work around the world

How different voting systems work around the world

Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.