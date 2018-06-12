Behind the barricades of Nicaragua's anti-government protests

by Javier Bauluz
Citizens of Masaya, Nicaragua, react to the bullets fired by police as they shoot back with self-made 'mortars' in one of the hundreds of barricades erected in the city. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
Managua, Nicaragua - More than 212 have been killed in more than two months of unrest in Nicaragua, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH). 

The Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights (ANDPH), another rights group has put the death toll at 285 with 156 people missing. 

What began as a movement against now-scrapped pension reforms in April has since grown into a larger call for President Daniel Ortega to resign.

Rights groups have accused security forces and groups loyal to the government of using "lethal force" to crack down on the protests. There have been also reports of paramilitary forces burning down shops and disappearing protesters - events the government denies taking part in and blames on "common criminals". 

Students have taken over the campus of several universities throughout the country, as they continue to protest what they call the government's oppressive measures.

Protesters say they are denied medical treatment at government-run hospitals. Volunteer doctors and nurses have set up makeshift clinics on the university campuses currently controlled by student demonstrators, as well as in Catholic churches and other buildings. 

On Saturday, at least two were killed and nearly a dozen others wounded as protesters held a "Flowers March" to honour the children killed over the past two months. 

Last month, at least six people, including two babies, died after an arson attack on their home. According to witnesses and neighbours, the owner of the home had refused to allow paramilitary forces to use the roof. The government denied any involvement and blamed criminals. 

Repeated attempts at talks between the government and civil society groups have continually broken down due to Ortega's refusal to consider a proposal to hold early elections. 

A Nicaraguan woman protests in front of riot police line during a march in Managua, asking for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
A Nicaraguan woman protests at the door of El Chipote, the prison centre in Managua, asking for the freedom of those arrested during demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
Thousands have taken part in marches across Managua over the last two months to protest against the killings of students and young people. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
Hundreds of citizens of Masaya, Nicaragua, accompany a coffin across barricades to attend the burial of Christian Gutierrez Ortega, 60, who protesters said was killed by a police sniper bullet during a demonstration against President Daniel Ortega. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
A man holds a paper saying 'They must go,' referring to both the president and vice president of Nicaragua. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
Women and girls build a barricade in Managua, Nicaragua, to protect themselves from paramilitary and police after being after being attacked a few hours earlier. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
A protester with a self-made 'mortar' runs across a street during a confrontation with police in Masaya, Nicaragua. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
A young citizen shoots a non-lethal self-made 'mortar' in response to police fire in Masaya, Nicaragua. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
Friends and family of Matias Pavon, who was killed when he was only five months old, view his coffin after he was burned alive with his two-year-old brother Daryelis and four other family members, including his father and mother, in an arson attack. According to witnesses and neighbours, Pavon's father had refused to allow paramilitary forces to use the roof of his home. The government denied any involvement and blamed the attack on common criminals. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
The daughter of Nelson Tellez, 35, cries during his burial in Managua, Nicaragua. He died after being shot during a demonstration against Ortega. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
Masked students fire a non-lethal self-made 'mortar' at a billboard with the faces of Ortega and Murillo. Protesters have destroyed dozens of similar billboards throughout the city. [Javier Bauluz/Al Jazeera]
