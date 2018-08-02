Three in five babies not breastfed immediately after being born

Patricia Mukarakati, 35, carries a bucket on her head with her baby strapped to her back at her homestead in rural Mutasa district, Manicaland, Zimbabwe. [Annie Mpulame/UNICEF]
An estimated 78 million newborns have a higher risk of death each year as a result of not drinking their mother's milk within the first hours of being born, according to the United Nations.

recent report - jointly published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, the UN children's agency, to coincide with the beginning of World Breastfeeding Week - observed mothers in 76 low and middle-income countries.

It found that only two out of five babies are breastfed immediately after being born. It also said that while instant breastfeeding is very common in East and Southern Africa, that is not the case in East Asia and the Pacific, where less than a third of newborns get to drink their mother's milk soon after being born.

"When it comes to the start of breastfeeding, timing is everything. In many countries, it can even be a matter of life or death," said Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF.

UNICEF recommend that babies should be exclusively breastfed up to an age of six months, after which they can begin incorporating some food and other liquid into their diet alongside breastfeeding.

To mark World Breastfeeding Week, UNICEF's regional office for Eastern and Southern Africa sent five female photographers to Kenya, Madagascar, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe to document the experiences of breastfeeding mothers, the challenges they face and the support they receive from their families and communities.

These images were provided by UNICEF

Patricia Mukarakati, 35, breastfeeds her son Emmanuel at their homestead. She is HIV positive but exclusively breastfeeds Emmanuel, who is now two years old. She has two other children who did not breastfeed exclusively, and she says how her last-born son is growing up healthier even though he is on prescribed medication. UNICEF Zimbabwe has been spreading information about the importance of nutrition in newborn babies and the benefits of breastfeeding in the rural parts of the country. [Annie Mpulame/UNICEF]
Aline Muhoza feeds papaya to her son, Acensio, in her house in Masaka, Kicukiro, Rwanda. UNICEF promotes exclusive breastfeeding up to six months and complimentary breastfeeding up to two years by helping governments address all aspects that stop mothers and babies receiving adequate care and nutrition. [Nadege Imbabazi/UNICEF]
Muhoza holds nine-month-old Acensio as they pose for a photo in their compound. [Nadege Imbabazi/UNICEF]
Gina, 24, holds her six-month-old son Rova to keep him warm, in their house in Antsirabe, Madagascar. Gina has exclusively breastfed Rova since birth. [Chrystel Raharison/UNICEF]
Abongile Mpati breastfeeds her 4 month old son Linothando in her living room while her three-year-old son Ahlumile (right) plays and her partner Mawethu Nxawe drinks tea, in Zwide, PE, South Africa. Her 15-year-old sister Nolusindiso (left) helps her out when things get too frantic. One year-old Iminati Rofuze (centre, red hat) gets dropped off at 6:30 every morning. Abongile is a 25-year-old mother of three and principal of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre that she runs from the garage of her parent's house while breastfeeding Linothado full time. [Madelene Cronje/UNICEF]
Abongile Mpati hands out food to the children at the ECD centre. [Madelene Cronje/UNICEF]
Caroline Simatwa, a tea picker, plays with her baby Abigail at home in Kapkorech village, Kericho, Kenya. [Ash Appleton/UNICEF]
Maureen Chepkoech, a driver, breastfeeds her baby Kelly Kiprop, at home in Ngoina, Kericho, Kenya. UNICEF is collaborating with her employer, a tea company, to address all the aspects that stop mothers and babies receiving care and nutrition during the critical 1,000-day period. [Ash Appleton/UNICEF]
