Australia Day: Invasion Day protests in Melbourne

by Ali MC
Aboriginal deaths in custody, or at the hands of the police, are an ongoing issue in Australia. Here, protesters hold placards showing the faces of Aboriginal people killed in such circumstances. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Aboriginal deaths in custody, or at the hands of the police, are an ongoing issue in Australia. Here, protesters hold placards showing the faces of Aboriginal people killed in such circumstances. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]

Thousands of people have hit the streets of Melbourne to protest against the national celebration of Australia Day.

Known to Aboriginal people as "Invasion Day", January 26 signifies the day on which Australia was officially colonised in 1788, and has been a national day of celebration and a public holiday since 1994.

To many Aboriginal people, however, the day signifies the beginning of genocide, and the systemic oppression of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Organised by the activist group Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR), the protest aimed to continue the conversation around ongoing issues affecting Indigenous communities, including the removal of Aboriginal children from their families, high rates of incarceration and deaths in custody.

"It is the epitome of colonialism to celebrate the invasion of Aboriginal people. So we call it, 'Invasion Day'," said WAR organiser Meriki Onus.

"I really link the celebration to the violent attempt of extermination of my people. It's an awful thing to celebrate dispossession and genocide for anybody."

There have been calls for the date of celebration of Australia's national day to be changed.

Threats from far-right groups to disrupt the protest saw a large police presence, yet despite the large numbers of people in attendance there were few disturbances reported.

Similar protests were also held in cities and towns across Australia.

The protest began with speeches from Aboriginal traditional leaders Di Kerr and Caroline Briggs. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Flowers were also laid to pay respect to the many Aboriginal people killed as part of colonisation, including the 'Stolen Generations', the thousands of Aboriginal children who were removed from their families. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Despite making up around three percent of the population, Aboriginal children and young people make up more than 50 percent of the youth prison population. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Activist Vivian Malo said that she wanted to 'seek truth and justice for our people'. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
A man begins a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony with eucalyptus leaves. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
The march was also an opportunity for families to bring their children to learn another side of history they may not be taught in schools. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Over the last few years, the annual Invasion Day protest has attracted more support, including from sectors of Melbourne’s Muslim community. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
A large police presence was in attendance fearing clashes with far-right groups, who had threatened to disrupt the march. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Chants such as 'no pride in genocide' and 'always was, always will be Aboriginal land' were shouted out by the protesters. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Many people also held placards with messages about the theme of the Invasion Day protest. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Gunnai Gunditjmara and former Greens member Lidia Thorpe said it was 'a day of deep hurt and deep pain. This day is a day of mourning. There is so much pain out there among our people.' [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
In 1991, the Australia government released the landmark report on Aboriginal deaths in custody. Yet, the numbers of Aboriginal people in jail continues to rise every year, and the rates of death in custody have not been addressed. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Aboriginal elder Howard Edwards said, 'On this day genocide happened. Up until today, it is still happening.' [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
A far-right agitator is escorted away after an altercation, holding the Australian flag, which, in recent times, has become a symbol of white nationalism. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
A statue of one of Melbourne's founding colonialists Matthew Flinders is draped with the Aboriginal flag after the protest has finished. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
