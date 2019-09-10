Ashoura 2019: How Muslims around the world mark religious day

Ashoura is observed on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, by all Muslims.

It marks the day Nuh (Noah) left the Ark and the day Musa (Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God.

The Prophet Muhammad used to fast on Ashoura, a common tradition commemorated by Sunni Muslims.

For Shia Muslims, Ashoura is a major religious festival to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who died in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The death of Hussein is considered by the Shias as a symbol of humanity's struggle against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

The main rituals and observances on Ashoura consist of public expressions of mourning.