Ashoura 2019: How Muslims around the world mark religious day

Iraqi Shias re-enact events of Ashoura in the southern city of Basra during the mourning procession on the tenth day of Muharram. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
Ashoura is observed on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, by all Muslims.

It marks the day Nuh (Noah) left the Ark and the day Musa (Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God.

The Prophet Muhammad used to fast on Ashoura, a common tradition commemorated by Sunni Muslims.

For Shia Muslims, Ashoura is a major religious festival to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who died in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The death of Hussein is considered by the Shias as a symbol of humanity's struggle against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

The main rituals and observances on Ashoura consist of public expressions of mourning.

Iraqi Shia men carry torches during the Ashoura festival in the holy city of Najaf, southern Baghdad. [Murtaja Lateef/EPA]
Women watch Tazieh, a traditional play re-enacting the death of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and 72 of his companions, in Tehran, Iran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
People look on as actors perform Tazieh, a traditional play re-enacting the death of Hussein. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Children attend processions commemorating the eve of Ashoura in Isa Town, south of Bahrain's capital Manama. [AFP]
Shia Muslims preparing to perform a ritual of self-flagellation during a religious procession in Hyderabad. [Noah Seelam/AFP]
Indian government forces stop Kashmiri civilians at a checkpoint during heavy restrictions on movements in Srinagar on the tenth day of the holy Islamic month of Muharram. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]
Shia Muslims visit the Karti Sakhi Shrine a day before Ashoura, in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Women in Karachi, Pakistan, ahead of Ashoura. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
People attend a mourning procession on the eve of Ashoura, in Lahore, Pakistan. [Rahat Dar/EPA]
Women take part in a religious procession held for Ashoura in Istanbul, Turkey. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
People attend a mourning procession on the occasion of Ashoura in Kuwait City. [Noufal Ibrahim/EPA]
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters during the religious procession to mark Ashoura, in Beirut. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
