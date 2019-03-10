Algeria's unprecedented and growing protests, in 10 photos

by Ahmed Sahara
Algerians from all walks of life participated in the protests against Bouteflika's reelection bid. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
Algerians from all walks of life participated in the protests against Bouteflika's reelection bid. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]

Algiers, Algeria - Tens of thousands of people braved cold weather on Friday in Algiers to demand President Abdelaziz Bouteflika step down, as rallies against the ailing leader's re-election bid spread across Algeria for a third consecutive week.

The protest, which coincided with International Women's Day, saw an even larger crowd pour onto the streets of the capital compared with the previous mass gatherings.

In what has become a habit since February 22, the mostly young demonstrators chanted slogans against the 82-year-old president, his brother and "le pouvoir", or the powers that be - a vague term Algerians use to refer to the shadowy clique of politicians, high ranking military officials and oligarchs who they believe have been running the country.

A day earlier, and from his hospital bed in Geneva where he has sought medical treatment since February 24, Bouteflika on Thursday warned against infiltration by "internal and external elements" who sought to "stir sedition and spread chaos".

He has tried to make concessions by offering to organise a national dialogue conference, changing the constitution and holding a vote within a year if re-elected in which he vowed not to take part.

A woman holding a poster that reads: 'Only one hero, the people'. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
A woman holding a poster that reads: 'Only one hero, the people'. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
A young girl in traditional clothing shouts anti-Bouteflika slogans. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
A young girl in traditional clothing shouts anti-Bouteflika slogans. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
Families of people who disappeared during the 1990s civil war also took part in the protests. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
Families of people who disappeared during the 1990s civil war also took part in the protests. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
Demonstrators have insisted their protests remain "silmiya", or peaceful, since the mass gatherings began on February 22. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
Demonstrators have insisted their protests remain "silmiya", or peaceful, since the mass gatherings began on February 22. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
A florist in central Algiers opens for business as people protest nearby. [Ahmed Belghit/Al Jazeera]
A florist in central Algiers opens for business as people protest nearby. [Ahmed Belghit/Al Jazeera]
Friday's protests coincided with International Women's Day. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
Friday's protests coincided with International Women's Day. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
An elderly woman stands on her balcony next to the Algerian flag as protesters walk down a nearby street. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
An elderly woman stands on her balcony next to the Algerian flag as protesters walk down a nearby street. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
A protester carries the book of former Algerian President Mohamed Boudiaf, who was assassinated in 1992. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
A protester carries the book of former Algerian President Mohamed Boudiaf, who was assassinated in 1992. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
Demonstrators clean up after a long day of protests. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]
Demonstrators clean up after a long day of protests. [Ahmed Sahara/Al Jazeera]