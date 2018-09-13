The aftermath of the Hurricane Florence

Oliver Kelly, 1 year old, cries as he is carried off the sheriff's airboat after being rescued from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, US [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Oliver Kelly, 1 year old, cries as he is carried off the sheriff's airboat after being rescued from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, US [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]

Deadly storm Florence drenched North Carolina with more downpours on Sunday, cutting off the coastal city of Wilmington, damaging tens of thousands of homes and threatening worse flooding as rivers fill to the bursting point.

The death toll rose to at least 17.

Florence, a onetime hurricane that weakened to a tropical depression by Sunday, dumped up to 100 cm of rain on parts of North Carolina since Thursday, and continued to produce widespread heavy rain over much of North Carolina and eastern South Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

"The storm has never been more dangerous than it is right now," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told a news conference. Many rivers "are still rising, and are not expected to crest until later today or tomorrow".

Some rivers were not expected to crest until Monday or Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. More than 900 people were rescued from rising floodwaters and 15,000 remained in shelters in the state, Cooper said.

Many of those rescues took place on swift boats in Wilmington, a historic coastal city of about 117,000 people on a peninsula between the Cape Fear River and the Atlantic Ocean.

More than 641,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in North and South Carolina and surrounding states, down from a peak of nearly 1 million.

Panicked dogs left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters are rescued by volunteer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Panicked dogs left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters are rescued by volunteer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
During a driving rain, Maggie Belgie of The Cajun Navy, carries a child evacuating a flooding trailer community in Lumberton. [Randall Hill/Reuters]
During a driving rain, Maggie Belgie of The Cajun Navy, carries a child evacuating a flooding trailer community in Lumberton. [Randall Hill/Reuters]
Iva Williamson, 4, joins neighbours and pets in fleeing rising flood waters in Leland. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Iva Williamson, 4, joins neighbours and pets in fleeing rising flood waters in Leland. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
A damaged house after Hurricane Florence struck in Winnabow, North Carolina. [Jonathan Drake /Reuters]
A damaged house after Hurricane Florence struck in Winnabow, North Carolina. [Jonathan Drake /Reuters]
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that Florence will produce top winds of 80kph and is 'dumping' almost 40cm of additional rain on the states of North and South Carolina. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that Florence will produce top winds of 80kph and is 'dumping' almost 40cm of additional rain on the states of North and South Carolina. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton. [Steve Helber/AP Photo]
Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton. [Steve Helber/AP Photo]
A gust of 169kph was recorded at Wilmington airport on Friday, surpassing the power of Hurricane Fran two decades ago. [Chuck Burton/AP Photo]
A gust of 169kph was recorded at Wilmington airport on Friday, surpassing the power of Hurricane Fran two decades ago. [Chuck Burton/AP Photo]
Officials said some 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to evacuate, but it's unclear how many did. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Officials said some 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to evacuate, but it's unclear how many did. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Florence was seen as a major test for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was heavily criticised as slow and unprepared last year for Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Florence was seen as a major test for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was heavily criticised as slow and unprepared last year for Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Interactive: Coding like a girl

Interactive: Coding like a girl

What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

Heron Gate mass eviction: 'We never expected this in Canada'

Hundreds face mass eviction in Canada's capital

About 150 homes in one of Ottawa's most diverse and affordable communities are expected to be torn down in coming months

I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.