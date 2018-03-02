How AFP's Yuri Cortez was mobbed by Croatia's goal celebration

Croatia's forward Mario Mandzukic, left, hurried to make sure AFP photographer Yuri Cortez, centre, was OK and that there were no hard feelings. Cortez had been swept up in a pile-on of happy Croatia players while they celebrated their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. [Jewel Samad/AFP Photo]
Croatia's forward Mario Mandzukic, left, hurried to make sure AFP photographer Yuri Cortez, centre, was OK and that there were no hard feelings. Cortez had been swept up in a pile-on of happy Croatia players while they celebrated their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. [Jewel Samad/AFP Photo]
When Mandzukic scored Croatia's second goal in their game against England during the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final, he essentially won the match. His teammates were ecstatic and rushed to congratulate him, engulfing Cortez in their joy. [Jewel Samad/AFP Photo]
When Mandzukic scored Croatia's second goal in their game against England during the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final, he essentially won the match. His teammates were ecstatic and rushed to congratulate him, engulfing Cortez in their joy. [Jewel Samad/AFP Photo]
Cortez rose to the occasion, continuing to shoot close-ups of the jubilant team as they remained in a pile-up. Here we see Mandzukic, right, enjoying every moment of the celebration, and his teammates' overwhelming joy. [Yuri Cortez/AFP Photo]
Cortez rose to the occasion, continuing to shoot close-ups of the jubilant team as they remained in a pile-up. Here we see Mandzukic, right, enjoying every moment of the celebration, and his teammates' overwhelming joy. [Yuri Cortez/AFP Photo]
Cortez captured a lot of emotion as Mandzukic, centre, and his teammates revelled in what this meant: Croatia was going to the World Cup final for the first time. [Yuri Cortez/AFP Photo]
Cortez captured a lot of emotion as Mandzukic, centre, and his teammates revelled in what this meant: Croatia was going to the World Cup final for the first time. [Yuri Cortez/AFP Photo]
Triumphant Croatia defender Josip Pivaric, right, whooped with joy and continued celebrating Croatia's second goal, as Cortez continued to capture images from the ground. [Yuri Cortez/AFP Photo]
Triumphant Croatia defender Josip Pivaric, right, whooped with joy and continued celebrating Croatia's second goal, as Cortez continued to capture images from the ground. [Yuri Cortez/AFP Photo]
Mandzukic, centre, and the rest of the team came together to help Cortez up after they shared the moments of celebration after Mandzukic' goal. [Yuri Cortez/AFP Photo]
Mandzukic, centre, and the rest of the team came together to help Cortez up after they shared the moments of celebration after Mandzukic' goal. [Yuri Cortez/AFP Photo]
Mandzukic, left, made sure to apologise to AFP photographer Yuri Cortez, centre. [Mladen Antonov/AFP Photo]
Mandzukic, left, made sure to apologise to AFP photographer Yuri Cortez, centre. [Mladen Antonov/AFP Photo]
In the end, there didn't seem to be any hard feelings between Croatia's forward Mario Mandzukic and AFP photographer Yuri Cortez. [Mladen Antonov/AFP Photo]
In the end, there didn't seem to be any hard feelings between Croatia's forward Mario Mandzukic and AFP photographer Yuri Cortez. [Mladen Antonov/AFP Photo]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

Mosul's body collectors

The body collectors of Mosul

A group of 30 volunteers has collected more than 1,200 dead bodies from beneath of the rubble of the destroyed city.

From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

'We saw corpses along the way'

Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.