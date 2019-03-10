'Resilience': Afghan wrestling club reopens after suicide attack

by Shereena Qazi & Sorin Furcoi
The wrestling club reopened in November. The main hall is once again filled with young Afghans training. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Kabul, Afghanistan - The Maiwand Wrestling club was attacked by suicide bombers from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group last September.

At least 20 people were killed and 70 wounded in the assault at the club in Dash-e-Barchi, a neighbourhood in Kabul's west, home to a sizeable Hazara community. 

Coach Ghulam Abbas lost his left arm in what he said was an attack on the ethnic Hazara minority - a group comprising mostly Shia Muslims and accounting for up to 15 percent of Afghanistan's estimated 30 million population.

The Hazara have long suffered oppression and persecution in Afghanistan. In the 1990s, thousands were killed by al-Qaeda and Taliban fighters. They are now often targeted by groups swearing allegiance to ISIL. 

The Taliban, during their rule from 1996 to 2001, declared the Hazaras "non-Muslims".

More recently, peace talks have gathered pace following a series of high-level meetings between US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban representatives over the past three months in Qatar.

The Hazaras doubt the negotiations will stop the killings.

In an act of resistance, Abbas has now returned to the wrestling club where he taught for 30 years.

Maiwand Wrestling is located in Dash-e-Barchi, a neighbourhood in the west of Kabul. After the attack, the club build a blast wall and a second guarded gate to improve security in hopes to avoid attacks in the future. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Abdullah, one of the senior wrestlers, shows where the attackers shot the security guard before entering the club's premises in September. Abdullah and his 16-year-old son were injured in the attack. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
At least 20 people were killed in the attack on the gym, which many believed was a targeted assault against the Hazaras. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Despite constant threats from ISIL fighters, many continue to join the early morning practice session with coach Ghulam Abbas. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Abbas, who has taught students for almost 30 years, returned to the club after it reopened in November. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Abbas says returning to this club to coach is a form of resistance. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Abbas lost his left arm after the suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance to the club. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Young Afghans aged eight to 12 train from the morning until early afternoon. This is followed by a session for students aged above 12. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The main hall that was covered in blood and bodies is once again filled with young Afghans training. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
'Even if I lose both my arms and legs, I will coach through my words,' said Abbas. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
While peace are taking place, Hazaras doubt the negotiations will stop the bloodshed. Abdullah, however, remains hopeful. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Abbas paid for the needed repairs to the club building after the attack. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
