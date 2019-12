Enia Joaquin Luis, 11, wakes up beside her sister Luisa, 6, under plastic sheets that protect them from rain as they stay in a shelter at the stands of Ring ground in Buzi, Mozambique, on March 23, 2019. The death toll had climbed to 417 after Cyclone Idai pummelled swaths of Mozambique on March 14, 2019, flooding thousands of square kilometres. Six weeks later, the country was hit by a second storm, Cyclone Kenneth, which became the strongest cyclone to ever hit the African continent. [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]