Zimbabwe's crocodile industry rises against the tide

Binga, Zimbabwe - Basking in Zimbabwe’s northern Zambezi Valley, the nile crocodile, Africa's largest freshwater predator, is naturally at ease in this hot and humid habitat.

The country’s reptile farmers, however, are less comfortable, amid increasing regional competition and ongoing challenges to get their products to market.

They say they need more swift government reforms if the southern African nation is to maintain its lead against a tide of rising regional competitors.

According to a 2017 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report over two million crocodile skins are traded annually around the world.

After the United States, Zimbabwe ranks as the world's second largest exporter of the reptile products.

But operating in a difficult economic environment threatens the country's trade of over 100,000 skins per year.

After years of international isolation and economic crisis under former leader Robert Mugabe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the country is "open for business" with the world.

Mnangagwa, nicknamed Ngwena ("The Crocodile") due to his crafty nature and his role in the liberation struggle, rose to power last November following a military operation that saw Mugabe step down after 37 years in charge.

In a bid too woo back foreign investors, ‘the Crocodile’ assured potential investors at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January that the protectionist policies under Mugabe were a thing of the past. The post-Mugabe administration has made small steps towards ease of doing business reforms that include speeding up the time of business registration and the processing of exporter incentives.

However, key figures in the crocodile industry say far more concrete reforms are needed if the industry is to survive the competition.

Susan Childes, executive director of Crocodile Farmers Association of Zimbabwe (CFAZ) told Al Jazeera that while Zimbabwe’s nile crocodile products have enjoyed dominance of the market, over the past decade, other countries such as Zambia and Mozambique have entered the field.

The rise of more, cheaper, high-quality leather, regionally and worldwide, has also raised the demand for more superior products.

“Market forces dictate price and price is based on quality. When there is an over supply in the market, prices drop.

“Those farms that can produce regular supplies of high quality skins are more likely to create a good name for themselves in the market place and survive, compared to those who cannot reach the stringent quality requirements of the buyers,” she said in an e-mail.

Compared to other countries in the region, high interest rates on bank loans and excessive duties on imported feeds make it difficult to operate in Zimbabwe’s illiquid environment.

Arnold Britten, general manager of the country’s leading tannery, told Al Jazeera that there was need for greater incentives from government.

“Ninety percent of the crocodile business is exports and a good portion of that business is made by attending fairs around the world and countries like South Africa understand this. SA’s DTI [Department of Trade and Industry] gives a 50% refund to businesses for attending fairs overseas and if we in Zimbabwe got something similar it’d be a big incentive to go out there and get more business,” he said in an interview.

However, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Tinashe Farawo describes crocodile farming as “lucrative” and “brisk business” in which farmers must find their own feet.

“We can assist with export permits and other assistance to capacitate farmers, but we don’t provide markets for farmers. By nature crocodiles are a high cost venture and the export business depends on the relationships one builds with other countries. Before Zimbabwe was not on good terms, but now the country is making a greater effort so farmers will benefit from this in future,” he told Al Jazeera.

However Britten maintains the government needs to offer more practical assistance to make it easier to do business. He says that Zimbabwe’s high import duties on chemicals and machinery required to process reptile skins should be scrapped. His company, Zambezi Tanners, is the only major skin processor in the country. The tannery which is based in the second southern city of Bulawayo, not only services crocodile farmers in Zimbabwe, but also the region including Zambia, Malawi and Mauritius whose relatively small industries lack processing plants.

Processed and semi-processed hides from Zambezi Tanners are mainly headed for US markets where they are sold for at $350 to $550 per skin depending on the size and quality. Some are turned into handmade crocodile boots that sell for at least $1,500 while others are made into belts and furniture fittings.

Raw or processed skins from Zimbabwe’s other crocodile farmers are sold onto suppliers of leading designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Gucci. Luxury brand handbags retail for at least $50,000 and belts go for $4,200.

While Zimbabwe’s nile crocodile skins have earned fame on fashion catwalks and billboards around the world, the animal trade has also brought controversy.

A 2015 investigation by American animal rights campaigners, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) alleged animals were kept in overcrowded ‘concrete prisons’. PETA was highly critical of the slaughtering process, which can involve using a captive bolt gun or ramming a scalpel down a dead crocodile’s spine, amounts to animal cruelty.

While local animal rights groups only monitor crocodiles in the wild and not those farmed along the Zambezi Valley, Hardwork Machakwa, deputy director general of the veterinary services, dismissed the PETA report.



“That report is grossly false and it seems there is a malicious motive because the footage doesn’t look like it’s a farm in Zimbabwe. I don’t know where those crocodiles come from but that’s not a farm I know,” he told Al Jazeera.



Machakwa says the department conducts regular inspections and has the power to revoke a permit if a farm’s killing practices are not in line with international standards.



“There is heavy monitoring of the crocodile farming in this country, the welfare and slaughtering processes are inspected by officials and if a farm doesn’t meet the stringent mark it’s my duty to ensure that a farmers get the required assistance to meet standard or withdraw the permit,” he said.

According to Britten, once the skin is separated from the carcass, the raw hides are salted and fitted with a colour-coded number tag that ensures each skin can be traced back to its farm of origin. To use CITES tags, a ranch must comply with the international regulators’ animal welfare and slaughter standards. The label is kept on the hide until it reaches the final export destination while the tannery or in-house farm processor retains a duplicate tag for five years.

Britten claims his company tries to ensure they produce a quality product that is mindful of the slaughtered animal.

“An animal gave up its life so the final product one makes must respect that, that’s the new motto we live by,” he quipped.

At the Binga Crocodile Farm overlooking Lake Kariba that separates Zimbabwe from Zambia, Anthony Sherren and Gilbert Rusamu who oversee operations of over 40,000 crocodiles maintain their ranch’s products meet the required CITES regulations.

“For every consignment we send it has to have a CITES permit and the [local] veterinary public health officer monitors the loading [of meat] to ensure we meet the required health standard,” he said.

Although crocodile products rank as one of Zimbabwe’s more lucrative exports, it is a niche industry for those with money or backing investors.

A few small-scale co-operatives have sprung up in the northern Zambezi Valley bordering Zambia and the south-eastern Lowveld where the hot and humid temperatures are ideal for croc rearing, but communal farmers face huge challenges in accessing local and external markets. Considered an exotic meat, crocodile is not widely eaten and the seemingly high cost of a CITES export license at $800 a year plus a two percent CITES sale levy make it difficult for small players to enter the big league.

But despite the hurdles facing large and small crocodile traders, Britten believes Zimbabwe’s croc export industry is a viable enterprise with the potential to grow even bigger in a more ideal environment.

“We’ll get there slowly if we build on what we have under the right [economic] conditions. If we are able to get where globally people are comfortable with Zimbabwe’s product and we know we produce good quality skins then we can grow far much bigger than we imagine,” he said.