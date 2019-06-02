To return a king

After losing almost everything after police razed his community, Elijah Atinkpo is now dedicated to achieving justice.

    Elijah Atinkpo, 23, lost almost everything he owned on April 9, 2017. The police razed the impoverished Nigerian waterfront community of Otodo Gbame. Like 30,000 other evictees, Antinkpo fled without most of his belongings. He lost his art and poetry in the fire.

    Atinkpo now works for a legal campaign group, Justice and Empowerment Initiatives (JEI). He travels to communities where scattered evictees now live, dedicating himself to achieving justice.

    The forcible eviction from Otodo Gbame was not an exceptional event. In Lagos, a city of 21 million, land is a precious commodity. The Nigerian government has been accused of displacing poor communities living on prime real estate. Rights groups like Amnesty are calling these forced evictions land grabs.

    But Antinkpo remains optimistic about the future. He is still holding onto his dream of being a filmmaker, working in Marvel Studios. He wants to see his people reflected in their stories.

    Director:
    Dan Order

    Editor:
    HyoJin Park
    Dan Order

    Additional Reporting:
    Kaitlin Englund

    Additional Footage:
    Elijah Atinkpo
    Justice and Empowerment Initiative
    Deji Akinpelu
    Kaitlin Englund

    Creative Consultant:
    Brent Huffman

    Special Thanks:
    Justice and Empowerment Initiative
    Nigerian Slum / Informal Settlement Federation
    The Atinkpo Family
    The Otodo Gbame Community
    Northwestern University
    Juliet Sorensen

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

