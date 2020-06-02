Open letter: African writers in solidarity with African Americans

Dozens of writers from across Africa and the diaspora have co-signed a letter of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the face of growing protests in the United States following the latest death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of white police officers.

Read the text below:

As African writers without borders who are connected beyond geography with those who live in the United States of America and other parts of the African diaspora, we state that we condemn the acts of violence on Black people in the United States of America.

We note in dismay that what Malcolm X said in Ghana in 1964 that "for the twenty million of us in America who are of African descent, it's not an American dream; it's an American nightmare" remains true for 37 million in 2020.

We condemn the murders of:

George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Amadou Diallo, Ahmaud Arbery, Aiyana Mo'Nay Stanly-Jones, Tony McDade, Pamela Turner, Matthew Ajibade, Rekia Boyd, Eric Garner, John Crawford III, Michael Brown, Shelly Frey, Ezelll Ford, Dante Parker, Michelle Casseaux, Yvette Smith, Darnesha Harris, Laquan Mcdonald, Atatiana Jefferson, George Mann, Tanisha Anderson, Akai Gurley, Tamir Rice, Rumain Brisbon, Jerame Reid, Frank Smart, Natasha Mckenna, Tony Robinson, Anthony Hill, William Chapman II, Alberta Spruill, Walter Scott, Shantell Davis, Eric Harris, Philip White, Mya Hall, Alexia Christian, Brendon Glenn, Victor Manuel Larosa, Jonathan Sanders, Salvado Ellswood, Joseph Mann, Freddie Blue, Albert Joseph Davis, Darrius Stewart, Billy Ray Davis, Samuel Dubose, Troy Robinson, Christian Taylor, Sean Bell, Brian Keith Day, Michael Sabbie, Asshams Pharoah Manley, Felix Kumi, Keith Harrison McLeod, Junior Prosper, Anthony Ashford, Dominic Hutchinson, Paterson Brown, Lamontez Jones, Bettie Jones, Alonzo Smith, Tyree Crawford India Kager, Janet Wilson, Sylville Smith, Benni Lee Tignor, Yvonne Smallwood, Kayla Moore and all other names, known and unknown, that represent human beings who are our kin.

Our blood.

We support the protests in the United States and across the world as our people demand justice for any and all racial killings whether by police or civilians. We are aware that these are not quiet protests. We do not expect it and neither should the United States of America. The killings were not done quietly. The police brutality and state sanctioned murders were done loudly with no fear of consequences from those who perpetrated them.

We acknowledge the African Union's condemnation of the United States government's continual terrorism towards African-Americans. We believe that the African Union can and should do better.

We ask that African governments recognise our alliance and connections with our brothers and sisters across borders, from America to Brazil and through the rest of the diaspora. That they offer those who choose it: refuge, homes and citizenship in the name of pan-Africanism.

We demand that the American legal institutions independently investigate every police killing as well as investigate any complaint against police violence.

We demand that any accused be suspended without pay until a fair trial clears them of charges. In essence, we are asking the United States of America to be brave enough to adhere to its own bill of rights so that it can be the land of the free for ALL Americans regardless of colour, creed or sexual orientation.

We assert that Black Lives Matter. As writers, we raise our fists in solidarity with those who refuse to be silenced. To our brothers and sisters in the United States, we stand with you.

We ask all decent human beings to join us in being our brothers' and sisters' keepers. As they protest in the United States, please give whatever donations you can to #BlackLivesMatter.

Have signed:

1. Chris Abani

2. Kelvin Nonvignon Adantchede

3. Ali J Ahmed

4. Abdilatif Abdalla

5. Yasmin Abdel-Magied

6. Leila Aboulela

7. Leye Adenle

8. Bisi Adjapon

9. Jose Eduardo Agualusa

10. Ali J Ahmed

11. Julio de Almeida

12. Ayesha Harruna Attah

13. Sefi Atta

14. Meti Birabiro

15. Tanella Boni

16. Nana Brew-Hammond

17. Noviolet Bulawayo

18. Shadreck Chikoti

19. Nana Awere Damoah

20. Tolu Daniel

21. Ibrahim El Khalil Diallo

22. Boubacar Boris Diop

23. Raoul Djimeli

24. Edwige Dro

25. Ainehi Edoro-Glines

26. Chike Frankie Edozien

27. Filinto Elisio

28. Kalaf Epalanga

29. Amir Tag Elsir

30. Mona Eltahawy

31. Ubah Cristina Ali Farah

32. Virgilia Ferrao

33. Aminatta Forna

34. Chimeka Garricks

35. Kadija George

36. Laurence Gnaro

37. Hawa Jande Golakai

38. Isatou Alwar Graham

39. Francisco Guita Jr

40. Helon Habila

41. Osman Ahmed Hassan

42. Suad Sadig Hassan

43. Pede Hollist

44. Abdelmoumin Ibrahim

45. Abubakar Adam Ibrahim

46. Tsitsi Ella Jaji

47. Nozizwe Cynthia Jele

48. Mamle Kabu

49. Mubanga Kalimamukwento

50. Tamanda Kanjaye

51. Precious Colette Kemigisha

52. Grada Kilomba

53. Moses Kilolo

54. David Lukudu

55. Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse

56. Angela Makholwa

57. Nick Makoha

58. Jennifer Makumbi

59. Napo Masheane

60. Mohale Mashigo

61. Makanaka Mavengere

62. Eusebius Mckaiser

63. Jose Luis Mendonca

64. Maaza Mengiste

65. Thando Mgqolozana

66. Niq Mhlongo

67. Amna Mirghani

68. Nadifa Mohamed

69. Natalia Molebatsi

70. Yara Monteiro

71. Merdi Mukore

72. Marie-Louise Mumbu

73. Richard Ali Mutu

74. Kevin Mwachiro

75. Remy Ngamije

76. Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu

77. Mukoma wa Ngugi

78. Nducu Wa Ngugi

79. Natasha Omokhodion-Banda

80. Ondjaki

81. Troy Onyango

82. Tochi Onyebuchi

83. Chinelo Okparanta

84. Gabriel Adil Osman

85. Ladan Osman

86. Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor

87. Nii Ayikwei Parkes

88. Abreu Paxe

89. Mbate Pedro

90. Pepetela

91. Yovanka Paquete Perdigao

92. Hannah Azieb Pool

93. Jorge Querido

94. Sanaa Abu Qussasa

95. Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin

96. Mohamedou Ould Salahi

97. Hassan Ghedi Santur

98. Malebo Sephodi

99. Lemya Shammat

100. Lola Shoneyin

101. Lemn Sissay

102. Kola Tubosun

103. Chika Unigwe

104. Abdourahman Waberi

105. Zukiswa Wanner

The views expressed in this article are the authors' own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial policy.