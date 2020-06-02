Open letter: African writers in solidarity with African Americans

Authors voice support for US protesters seeking justice for George Floyd's killing, urge more action by African Union.

    Dozens of writers from across Africa and the diaspora have co-signed a letter of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the face of growing protests in the United States following the latest death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of white police officers.

    Read the text below:

    As African writers without borders who are connected beyond geography with those who live in the United States of America and other parts of the African diaspora, we state that we condemn the acts of violence on Black people in the United States of America.

    We note in dismay that what Malcolm X said in Ghana in 1964 that "for the twenty million of us in America who are of African descent, it's not an American dream; it's an American nightmare" remains true for 37 million in 2020.

    We condemn the murders of:

    George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Amadou Diallo, Ahmaud Arbery, Aiyana Mo'Nay Stanly-Jones, Tony McDade, Pamela Turner, Matthew Ajibade, Rekia Boyd, Eric Garner, John Crawford III, Michael Brown, Shelly Frey, Ezelll Ford, Dante Parker, Michelle Casseaux, Yvette Smith, Darnesha Harris, Laquan Mcdonald, Atatiana Jefferson, George Mann, Tanisha Anderson, Akai Gurley, Tamir Rice, Rumain Brisbon, Jerame Reid, Frank Smart, Natasha Mckenna, Tony Robinson, Anthony Hill, William Chapman II, Alberta Spruill, Walter Scott, Shantell Davis, Eric Harris, Philip White, Mya Hall, Alexia Christian, Brendon Glenn, Victor Manuel Larosa, Jonathan Sanders, Salvado Ellswood, Joseph Mann, Freddie Blue, Albert Joseph Davis, Darrius Stewart, Billy Ray Davis, Samuel Dubose, Troy Robinson, Christian Taylor, Sean Bell, Brian Keith Day, Michael Sabbie, Asshams Pharoah Manley, Felix Kumi, Keith Harrison McLeod, Junior Prosper, Anthony Ashford, Dominic Hutchinson, Paterson Brown, Lamontez Jones, Bettie Jones, Alonzo Smith, Tyree Crawford India Kager, Janet Wilson, Sylville Smith, Benni Lee Tignor, Yvonne Smallwood, Kayla Moore and all other names, known and unknown, that represent human beings who are our kin.

    Our blood.

    We support the protests in the United States and across the world as our people demand justice for any and all racial killings whether by police or civilians. We are aware that these are not quiet protests. We do not expect it and neither should the United States of America. The killings were not done quietly. The police brutality and state sanctioned murders were done loudly with no fear of consequences from those who perpetrated them.
    We acknowledge the African Union's condemnation of the United States government's continual terrorism towards African-Americans. We believe that the African Union can and should do better.

    We ask that African governments recognise our alliance and connections with our brothers and sisters across borders, from America to Brazil and through the rest of the diaspora. That they offer those who choose it: refuge, homes and citizenship in the name of pan-Africanism.

    We demand that the American legal institutions independently investigate every police killing as well as investigate any complaint against police violence.

    We demand that any accused be suspended without pay until a fair trial clears them of charges. In essence, we are asking the United States of America to be brave enough to adhere to its own bill of rights so that it can be the land of the free for ALL Americans regardless of colour, creed or sexual orientation.

    We assert that Black Lives Matter. As writers, we raise our fists in solidarity with those who refuse to be silenced. To our brothers and sisters in the United States, we stand with you.

    We ask all decent human beings to join us in being our brothers' and sisters' keepers. As they protest in the United States, please give whatever donations you can to #BlackLivesMatter.

    Have signed:

    1. Chris Abani
    2. Kelvin Nonvignon Adantchede
    3. Ali J Ahmed
    4. Abdilatif Abdalla
    5. Yasmin Abdel-Magied
    6. Leila Aboulela
    7. Leye Adenle
    8. Bisi Adjapon
    9. Jose Eduardo Agualusa
    10. Ali J Ahmed
    11. Julio de Almeida
    12. Ayesha Harruna Attah
    13. Sefi Atta
    14. Meti Birabiro
    15. Tanella Boni
    16. Nana Brew-Hammond
    17. Noviolet Bulawayo
    18. Shadreck Chikoti
    19. Nana Awere Damoah
    20. Tolu Daniel
    21. Ibrahim El Khalil Diallo
    22. Boubacar Boris Diop
    23. Raoul Djimeli
    24. Edwige Dro
    25. Ainehi Edoro-Glines
    26. Chike Frankie Edozien
    27. Filinto Elisio
    28. Kalaf Epalanga
    29. Amir Tag Elsir
    30. Mona Eltahawy
    31. Ubah Cristina Ali Farah
    32. Virgilia Ferrao
    33. Aminatta Forna
    34. Chimeka Garricks
    35. Kadija George
    36. Laurence Gnaro
    37. Hawa Jande Golakai
    38. Isatou Alwar Graham
    39. Francisco Guita Jr
    40. Helon Habila
    41. Osman Ahmed Hassan
    42. Suad Sadig Hassan
    43. Pede Hollist
    44. Abdelmoumin Ibrahim
    45. Abubakar Adam Ibrahim
    46. Tsitsi Ella Jaji
    47. Nozizwe Cynthia Jele
    48. Mamle Kabu
    49. Mubanga Kalimamukwento
    50. Tamanda Kanjaye
    51. Precious Colette Kemigisha
    52. Grada Kilomba
    53. Moses Kilolo
    54. David Lukudu
    55. Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse
    56. Angela Makholwa
    57. Nick Makoha
    58. Jennifer Makumbi
    59. Napo Masheane
    60. Mohale Mashigo
    61. Makanaka Mavengere
    62. Eusebius Mckaiser
    63. Jose Luis Mendonca
    64. Maaza Mengiste
    65. Thando Mgqolozana
    66. Niq Mhlongo
    67. Amna Mirghani
    68. Nadifa Mohamed
    69. Natalia Molebatsi
    70. Yara Monteiro
    71. Merdi Mukore
    72. Marie-Louise Mumbu
    73. Richard Ali Mutu
    74. Kevin Mwachiro
    75. Remy Ngamije
    76. Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu
    77. Mukoma wa Ngugi
    78. Nducu Wa Ngugi
    79. Natasha Omokhodion-Banda
    80. Ondjaki
    81. Troy Onyango
    82. Tochi Onyebuchi
    83. Chinelo Okparanta
    84. Gabriel Adil Osman
    85. Ladan Osman
    86. Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor
    87. Nii Ayikwei Parkes
    88. Abreu Paxe
    89. Mbate Pedro
    90. Pepetela
    91. Yovanka Paquete Perdigao
    92. Hannah Azieb Pool
    93. Jorge Querido
    94. Sanaa Abu Qussasa
    95. Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin
    96. Mohamedou Ould Salahi
    97. Hassan Ghedi Santur
    98. Malebo Sephodi
    99. Lemya Shammat
    100. Lola Shoneyin
    101. Lemn Sissay
    102. Kola Tubosun
    103. Chika Unigwe
    104. Abdourahman Waberi
    105. Zukiswa Wanner

    The views expressed in this article are the authors' own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial policy.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

