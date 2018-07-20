After over 100 days of mass demonstrations, what's next for Gaza?

The Great March of Return movement has been the largest mass protest in the Gaza Strip in decades.
Since March 30, demonstrators have gathered every week by Israel's fence, calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their lands, under UN Resolution 194, and demanding an end to the 12-year Israeli blockade.
But peaceful protesting has come at a heavy cost. At least 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the Friday protests began. More than 16,000 others have been wounded.
On May 14, Israeli snipers killed at least 60 Palestinians in a single day, and since then the demonstrations have dwindled, with some 5,000 protesters dispersed at several locations throughout the Strip.
Lately, incendiary kites and balloons were introduced, scorching Israeli land on the other side of the fence.
Israel is warning that if protesters continue to send the burning balloons and kites over the fence, its military will retaliate. Last week, it led to the biggest escalation in Gaza since Israel's military assault in 2014.
Israel also closed Gaza's sole commercial crossing, Kerem Shalom, as a punitive measure, in a move denounced as collective punishment of the Strip's two million population. Threats of another major military assault on Gaza lingers as Israel has made it clear that if the flaming kites continue it will increase its military action.
Seventeen weeks after the start of the protests, Al Jazeera speaks with a spokesperson for the Great March of Return campaign, as well as two participants to hear their opinions about the movement and how they view Gaza's future.
Issam Hammad, spokesperson for Great March of Return
|'Man is the foundation of society, not religion or race,' says Issam Hammad [Hammam Hamdan/Al Jazeera]
Al Jazeera: Critics say the Right of Return isn't realistic because there are more than seven million Palestinian refugees - one of the largest displaced populations in the world. What's your response?
Hammad: Did Israel agree, in the first place, to the refugees' return in 1950 when the figure was much lower? It did not. Israel rejected that principle from the very beginning.
On the contrary, it evicted more than 400,000 of 1948 Palestinians [Palestinians living in today's Israel] to the north [Syria, Lebanon, Jordan in 1967[. Therefore, this state formed itself based on the principle of segregation and replacement.
Personally, I call for the return of refugees and living in peace with the Israelis. We are in the age of technology, knowledge, love, harmony and peace, not an age of fighting nations; we can create life together.
The Gaza Strip is 365 square kilometres and it accommodates now two million people. The current state of Israel can withstand tens of times the population it now has.
All problems have a solution but there must be an intention from Israel to recognise the Palestinians' right to exist and to live in freedom and dignity.
I cannot believe that North Korea and America have stepped to create peace despite the nuclear power that they have, despite the hatred over the years. Yet, here we are still fighting.
Whether it's a one-state or two-state solution, there must be a real intention from Israel to resolve, and renounce their idea of a purely Jewish state.
We are not in the age of religions. We are in an age of knowledge and globalisation ... Man is the foundation of society, not religion or race.
Al Jazeera: Israeli politicians have called for a full-blown military offensive to stop the incendiary kites and balloons flown from Gaza. What's your opinion on the kites?
Hammad: In a meeting with the committee today, I called for urging the kids who fly these kites to stop this phenomenon, which Israel may take as an excuse to start a war that we can't afford.
It's not an action the March Committee adopts or approves of. Go back to the March of Return Committee and you won't find a single release or announcement that approves such activities.
Although I cannot condemn it, I think it should be stopped to avoid the collapse of the march in case a war erupted.
Rana Shubair, author
|'The Palestinian people of the Gaza Strip are fed up with promises and talks,' says Rana Shubair, a participant in the Great Return March [Rana Shubair/Al Jazeera]
|
|
|'I have a dream of having a secular state where Jews, Muslims and Christians can live together,' said Ali Abusheikh, from Gaza [Anas Jnena/Al Jazeera]
