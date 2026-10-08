What did Palestinians take when they fled after October 7?

When Omar Abdel Hakim Hamad, 30, received a displacement order in Beit Hanoon, north of Gaza, at about midnight, he decided to stay a little longer despite the heavy bombardment. He wanted to collect what he could from his home, fearing he might never return.

The first thing he thought of saving was his personal library of about 500 books.

He managed to take about 200, prioritising old and rare books that he felt could not be replaced.

Since leaving Beit Hanoon on October 30, 2023, Omar has been displaced 13 times, moving first to Gaza City and later south to the Maghazi refugee camp, where he remains displaced.

For Omar, the books were more than possessions. “They are part of who I am,” he says, describing how his love of reading began at 15.

Among the books he carried with him is a 1933 edition of Kalila wa Dimna.

During the famine-like conditions that plagued Gaza for large parts of the war, he even considered exchanging his entire library for one or two kilogrammes of flour, but says he is grateful that he managed to keep most of it.

Today, his Phoenix Library (at the centre of Gaza city) contains about 7,000 books, including about 3,000 rescued from libraries destroyed during the war and another 4,000 that were bought.