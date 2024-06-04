Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Pressure mounts on Israel, Hamas to cease fire
Conflicting statements make status of ceasefire proposal unclear with President Biden confirming ‘Israel’s readiness’ to get a deal done with Hamas.
- President Biden confirms “Israel’s readiness to move forward with the terms that have now been offered to Hamas”, adding that the United States, Egypt, and Qatar are committed to “the full implementation of the entire agreement”.
- The deadly bombing of southern and central Gaza continues, with reports of Hamas fighters battling Israeli troops throughout the besieged city of Rafah.