Photos: Large Oslo crowd bids farewell to Norway’s King Harald V

Norway has bid a final farewell to King Harald V, as the monarch’s coffin began its journey to a funeral attended by royalty and leaders from across Europe and beyond, with thousands lining the streets.

A 21-gun salute echoed over Oslo at the start of the procession on Wednesday from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral. Harald’s son, King Haakon VIII, and other senior royals walked behind the coffin, which was draped in the red Norwegian royal standard.

Harald, who died on August 28 aged 89, was Europe’s oldest reigning monarch and had been on the throne for 35 years.

He modernised the royal house but refused to follow the example of other elderly monarchs who have abdicated in recent years. His son became King Haakon VIII immediately, and last week swore an oath of allegiance to Norway’s constitution in parliament.

Large crowds gathered in the capital for the funeral, with thousands standing behind barriers along streets lined with national flags.

Among the guests were the monarchs of Sweden, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Jordan, the heir to the British throne, Prince William, Crown Prince Akishino of Japan and presidents from a range of European countries.