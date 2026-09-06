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Photos: Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble

Gaza families hold mass funeral for 100 people recovered from rubble in Zeitoun neighbourhood.

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Mass funeral Gaza
Mass funeral for Palestinians recovered from beneath the rubble in Gaza [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
By Anadolu, AP and Reuters
Published On 6 Sep 2026

Palestinians have held a funeral procession for 100 people whose bodies were recovered from beneath the rubble of destroyed homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood.

Thousands of Palestinians, including relatives of the victims, attended the procession on Sunday. The remains were laid out near the ruins of the homes and draped in Palestinian flags.

The victims, from the Rahim, Balawi, Malaka, Qanbour and Salmi families, were killed when Israeli forces struck several residential homes around two and a half years ago, according to local authorities.

Similar mass recovery operations in recent weeks have retrieved more than 100 bodies from the Abu Shariah and Hassaniya families killed in a single strike, and more than 500 from the al-Taj Tower site, officials and activists said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 73,651 Palestinians have been killed and 174,592 injured since October 2023.

Mass funeral Gaza
Mourners carry bodies covered in Palestinian flags during the mass funeral in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
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Mass funeral Gaza
The victims recovered from rubble were killed by Israeli strikes in 2023. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Mourners gather around the flag-draped bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes during the war with Hamas, whose remains were recently recovered from the rubble, in Gaza City
Many of the dead came from the extended Malaka family, which alone lost 55 members, along with the Balawi, Salmi and other Zeitoun neighbourhood families. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Mass funeral Gaza
Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN human rights office in the occupied Palestinian territories, told Al Jazeera that the scenes were a reminder of the "brutality of this conflict". [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Mass funeral Gaza
The remains were carried by family members from Zeitoun to al-Ma'madani cemetery in central Gaza City for burial. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu]
Mass funeral Gaza
Similar mass recovery operations in recent weeks have retrieved more than 100 bodies from the Abu Shariah and Hassaniya families killed in a single strike, and more than 500 from the al-Taj Tower site. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
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Mass funeral Gaza
Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 73,651 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu]