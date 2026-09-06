Photos: Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble

Palestinians have held a funeral procession for 100 people whose bodies were recovered from beneath the rubble of destroyed homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood.

Thousands of Palestinians, including relatives of the victims, attended the procession on Sunday. The remains were laid out near the ruins of the homes and draped in Palestinian flags.

The victims, from the Rahim, Balawi, Malaka, Qanbour and Salmi families, were killed when Israeli forces struck several residential homes around two and a half years ago, according to local authorities.

Similar mass recovery operations in recent weeks have retrieved more than 100 bodies from the Abu Shariah and Hassaniya families killed in a single strike, and more than 500 from the al-Taj Tower site, officials and activists said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 73,651 Palestinians have been killed and 174,592 injured since October 2023.