In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Photos: Russian drone strikes pound civilian targets across Kyiv

Ukraine condemns Russian targeting of civilians as strikes kill seven and injure dozens across Kyiv.

Save

Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
Rescue workers put out a fire at the National Academy of Sciences building after a Russian drone strike in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
By AFP, AP, EPA and Reuters
Published On 28 Sep 2026

Russian drones have struck Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences in the historic centre of Kyiv, as Moscow’s forces continue to pound the capital around the clock.

Ukrainian officials reported that at least seven people were killed and more than 80 wounded on Monday as Russian strikes hit apartment blocks, offices, petrol stations, data centres and cultural sites.

In Kyiv, a woman died and several people were injured when a high-speed drone smashed into the academy building near the German embassy and key government institutions.

Staff were seen escaping down firefighters’ ladders as flames engulfed part of the structure. Mayor Vitali Klitschko condemned the strikes as “pure terror” aimed at disrupting normal life and breaking civilian morale.

Elsewhere, three people were killed in a strike on an office centre in Dnipro, while dozens were wounded in attacks on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

Moscow says it is targeting military-related sites, but Ukraine accuses Russia of systematic attacks on civilians and infrastructure to cripple its economy and force concessions in stalled peace efforts to end the two countries’ four-and-a-half-year war.

Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from a hospital damaged by a Russian drone strike in central Kyiv. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
Firefighters work at a private medical centre hit by a Russian drone strike in Kyiv. [Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters]
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
Smoke rises from Kyiv's Dobrobut Hospital and a residential building damaged in a Russian drone strike. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
A man runs in front of the hospital. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
Rescue workers prepare to put out a fire at the hospital. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
Rescue workers put out a fire at the Ukraine National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
Rescue workers extinguish a fire at Dobrobut Hospital. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian experts carry a drone engine from the scene of a strike on a coffee shop in a residential area of Kyiv. [Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA]
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv
A destroyed car at the site of the coffee shop. [Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA]