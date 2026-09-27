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Photos: Pope Leo draws hundreds of thousands for open-air Mass in Paris

Pope Leo XIV celebrates an open-air mass for hundreds of thousands of believers on the Champs Elysees.

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Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV, flanked by Italian Archbishop and Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations Diego Ravelli (R), celebrates a solemn outdoor mass at Place de la Concorde, central Paris, France [Julien De Rosa/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 27 Sep 2026

Hundreds of thousands of people packed Paris’s iconic Champs-Elysees to attend an open-air Mass led by Pope Leo XIV.

The Vatican said about 800,000 people were at the service on Saturday – roughly 200,000 more than those who had registered in advance.

The pope greeted flag-waving, cheering crowds from his popemobile during a 2km (1.2-mile) parade along the grand boulevard leading to Place de la Concorde.

An imposing stage built for the mass, topped with a golden cross, and row upon row of choir singers, clergy and worshippers praying under the pope’s gaze on Place de la Concorde marked a new chapter for the history-steeped square that was an execution site during the French Revolution. Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette were guillotined there. For many in France, it embodies the republic and traditionally stages Bastille Day celebrations.

Organisers say it is the only site in central Paris able to hold such large crowds.

But the choice of location has drawn criticism from supporters of France’s strict secularism in public life, rooted in a 1905 law separating church and state. They argue that Place de la Concorde symbolises the republic, and that other venues, such as Les Invalides, the complex where Pope Benedict XVI celebrated mass with 240,000 people in 2008, would have been more appropriate.

Pope Leo XIV
Worshippers gathered along the Champs-Elysees Avenue and the Place de l'Etoile to attend the mass in Paris, France. [Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP]
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Pope Leo XIV
Worshippers watch giant screens displayed along the Champs-Elysees Avenue. [Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP]
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Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd as he rides down the Champs-Elysees Avenue on his way to the Place de la Concorde. [Kiran Ridley/AFP]
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A member of the clergy distributes blessed hosts to worshippers for communion during the mass. [Kiran Ridley/AFP]
Pope Leo XIV
The Vatican estimated that 800,000 people attended the mass on Saturday. [Kiran Ridley/AFP]
Pope Leo XIV
Worshippers pray during the mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at Place de la Concorde, central Paris. [Kiran Ridley/AFP]
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Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV waves as he arrives on the stage set up at Place de la Concorde. [Julien De Rosa/AFP]
Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV asked the crowds not to keep their faith to themselves, but to instead “let it overflow, so that those you meet may be refreshed and their thirst satisfied”. [Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP]
Pope Leo XIV
A photograph taken from the roof of the Arc de Triomphe shows worshippers gathered for the mass. [Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP]