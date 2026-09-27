Photos: Heavy rains and flooding in Bangkok force thousands into shelters

Flooding triggered by days of heavy rain in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, has inundated homes and roads, affecting some 52,000 households, with nearly 4,900 people evacuated to shelters.

Water levels in the city’s network of canals remained high on Sunday morning, with authorities working to speed up drainage, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said. More rain was forecast throughout Sunday for Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, but it would begin to taper off on Monday, it said.

Authorities declared a flood disaster across Bangkok on Saturday after almost 48 hours of heavy rain. More than 330mm (13 inches) of rain fell in some areas of the city between Thursday and Sunday, according to the weather agency.

Scientists warn that the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events will increase as the planet continues to heat up because of fossil fuel emissions.