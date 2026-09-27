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Photos: Heavy rains and flooding in Bangkok force thousands into shelters

Continuous downpours have hammered several areas of Thailand’s capital.

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Bangkok floods
Pedestrians wade through floodwaters in the Bang Bua district of Bangkok, Thailand. [Wikus De Wet/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 27 Sep 2026

Flooding triggered by days of heavy rain in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, has inundated homes and roads, affecting some 52,000 households, with nearly 4,900 people evacuated to shelters.

Water levels in the city’s network of canals remained high on Sunday morning, with authorities working to speed up drainage, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said. More rain was forecast throughout Sunday for Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, but it would begin to taper off on Monday, it said.

Authorities declared a flood disaster across Bangkok on Saturday after almost 48 hours of heavy rain. More than 330mm (13 inches) of rain fell in some areas of the city between Thursday and Sunday, according to the weather agency.

Scientists warn that the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events will increase as the planet continues to heat up because of fossil fuel emissions.

Bangkok floods
People walk past abandoned vehicles on the flooded Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
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Bangkok floods
Floodwaters submerge cars next to residential buildings in the Thai capital. [Sarot Meksophawannakul/Thai News Pix via AFP]
Bangkok floods
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said several roads were still flooded and warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel. [Wikus De Wet/AFP]
Bangkok floods
Chadchart said despite the heavy rain, flooding should recede once the rain subsides, as city officials work to drain floodwaters as quickly as possible. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
Bangkok floods
Bangkok authorities declared a flood disaster across the city on Saturday after almost 48 hours of heavy rain. [Wikus De Wet/AFP]
Bangkok floods
People try to remove water from their flooded home. [Arnun Chonmahatrakool/Thai News Pix via AFP]
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Bangkok floods
A woman walks through floodwaters in Bangkok. [Sarot Meksophawannakul/Thai News Pix via AFP]