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Gallery|September 11

US holds memorials for the 9/11 attacks, 25 years later

In New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania, mourners gathered to remember nearly 3,000 people killed during the hijackings.

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One World Trade Center is seen in the background as flowers are left at the memorial during the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
One World Trade Center is seen in the background behind flowers for the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. [Angela Weiss/AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 11 Sep 2026

To mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, Americans gathered to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

The most prominent event on Friday was arguably at Ground Zero, the site in New York City where the landmark World Trade Center, known as the Twin Towers, once stood.

The buildings collapsed after two commercial jets crashed into them as part of the hijacking. A memorial and museum now sit at the site. During Friday’s ceremony, relatives of victims read the names of those killed as they have every year since the attack, surrounded by the two reflecting pools that mark the towers’ footprints.

In Arlington, Virginia, mourners also gathered at the Pentagon, where American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building, killing 184. United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth were among those delivering remarks.

“In those harrowing days after the attacks, we saw the authentic spirit of our nation. We were all New Yorkers that day, every one of us,” Trump said at the Pentagon ceremony. “The 25 years since have shown us the even greater power of the American spirit to endure and prevail and to win.”

Families also came together in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for an observance in honour of the passengers and crew killed aboard United Airlines Flight 93.

While it is believed the attackers aimed to crash the plane in Washington, DC, they faced a revolt from those trapped on the aircraft with them. The plane ultimately made a nosedive into a rural field, instead of hitting the attackers’ target. Forty victims were killed.

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Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags in the state to fly at half-staff, to “honor the bravery of the men and women who stood up to evil and ran towards danger while others were running away”.

The attacks on September 11 marked a new era for the United States, ushering in the “global war on terror”, a decades-long effort that involved US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

There have also been lifelong consequences for survivors of the attack. Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released government documents indicating that city officials knew about the risks of toxic exposure after the fall of the Twin Towers.

An estimated 400,000 people were exposed to chemicals including carcinogens, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thousands are believed to have died from conditions like cancer in the quarter century since the attacks.

People make an etching of a name at the memorial during the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Dave Sanders / POOL / AFP)
Visitors to the September 11 memorial in New York, built on the World Trade Center site, make an etching of a name during the 25th anniversary on Friday. [Dave Sanders/AFP]
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Bagpipers play during the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Bagpipers play during the 25th anniversary commemoration at the National September 11 Memorial in New York. [Angela Weiss/AFP]
A screen shows a pentagon logo commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
The Pentagon logo is displayed on a screen at a 25th anniversary commemoration event just outside Washington, DC. [Jim Watson/AFP]
Mark Heiderich places flowers at the Wall of Names in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to honour his friend, Flight 93 Captain Jason M Dahl. [Gene J Puskar/AP Photo]
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump listen the national anthem during the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump listen to the national anthem during the 25th anniversary commemoration at the Pentagon outside Washington, DC. [Saul Loeb/AFP]
Bells are rung as part of the Name Presentation and Ringing of Bells Remembrance of crew and passengers on United Flight 93, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept 11, 2026, as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Bells are rung as part of a remembrance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania [Gene J Puskar/AP Photo]
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A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer pays his respects at the National September 11 Memorial during the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO / POOL / AFP)
A New York Police Department officer pays his respects during the 25th anniversary ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial. [David Dee Delgado/AFP]
A person holding a picture stands at the memorial ahead of the the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO / POOL / AFP)
A mourner holds a photograph at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on Friday. [David Dee Delgado/AFP]
epa13232279 People stand by one of the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York City, New York, USA, 11 September 2026. Annual commemorative ceremonies are held at the three main sites of the terror attacks on 11 September 2001. EPA/ADAM GRAY / POOL
Memorial attendees gather around the reflecting pools at the National September 11 Memorial in New York. [Adam Gray/EPA, pool]
Flowers adorn a reflecting pool during a memorial on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in New York, U.S., September 11, 2026. Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS
Flowers adorn one of the reflecting pools during a memorial at the National September 11 Memorial. [Adam Gray/Reuters, pool]
A picture of a victim of the September 11, 2001 attacks is seen during the 25th anniversary commemoration of the event at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO / POOL / AFP)
A memorial for a victim bears the slogan, 'Never forget', near the National September 11 Memorial in New York. [David Dee Delgado/AFP, pool]
A person touches a name on the memorial during the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
A mourner touches one of the names of the victims enscribed on the National September 11 Memorial in New York. [Angela Weiss/AFP]