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Photos: Thousands in Gaza City join mass funeral for 112 Palestinians

Bodies wrapped in Palestinian flags carried through the streets of the besieged city in one of the largest funerals since war on Gaza began.

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Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
Bodies of Hassayna and Abu Sharia family members, killed in a 2023 Israeli strike and recently recovered from the rubble, are draped in Palestinian flags during their funeral in Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 4 Aug 2026

Thousands of Palestinians have taken part in a mass funeral in Gaza City for 112 members of the Hassayna and Abu Sharia families, whose remains were recently recovered from beneath the rubble nearly three years after an Israeli air raid.

Mourners gathered on Tuesday as bodies wrapped in Palestinian flags were carried through the streets of the besieged city before burial, in what local media described as one of the largest funerals since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023.

Gaza’s civil defence said its crews spent two weeks excavating a destroyed residential building in the Sabra neighbourhood, eventually retrieving the remains of 112 people, including at least 40 children.

The families were killed in an Israeli strike in November 2023 that flattened their homes.

Relatives used the funeral to renew accusations that Israel committed war crimes in Gaza and demanded international investigations into the attack and the hundreds of bodies still believed to be buried under rubble across the territory.

Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
Mourners carry bodies wrapped in Palestinian flags during a mass funeral for members of the Hassayna and Abu Sharia families, whose remains were recovered from rubble nearly three years after an Israeli air raid in Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]
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Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
Thousands of Palestinians attend the funeral in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood, where bodies are draped in Palestinian flags and laid near the ruins of destroyed homes. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]
Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
The victims are set to be buried at the Baptist Cemetery in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood after the funeral procession. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]
Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
Relatives weep over coffins as the remains of 112 people killed in a November 2023 Israeli strike are brought to a mosque in Gaza City for funeral prayers. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]
Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
The victims were members of the Hassayna and Abu Sharia families, killed when the Israeli army bombed their homes on November 23, 2023. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]
Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
The funeral, considered one of the largest in Palestinian history due to the high number of victims, follows the retrieval of bodies from the rubble by civil defence teams on Saturday. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]
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Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 people and wounded at least 174,000 others since October 2023. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
Despite a "ceasefire" agreement in place since October 10, 2025, Israel continues attacks across the enclave, killing 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]
Thousands mourn 112 Palestinians at mass funeral in Gaza City
Palestinian authorities in Gaza estimate that about 9,500 people remain under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks across the territory. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]