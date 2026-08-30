Photos: Devastation from the Nepal-China floods

At least 797 people have been killed, and more than 3,000 remain missing after a glacier collapse high in the Himalayas triggered catastrophic flooding along the Nepal-China border.

The torrent tore through the Trishuli and Bhotekoshi river systems on Wednesday, sweeping away villages, roads and hydropower projects and carrying bodies as far as India.

In Nepal alone, hundreds of hydropower workers remain unaccounted for and roughly 93,000 people have been affected as rescue teams contend with collapsed bridges, blocked tunnels and new landslides.