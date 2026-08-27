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Photos: More than 1,300 missing in Nepal and Tibet after deadly floods

Glacier collapse sends floods over Nepal-China border, killing at least 270 and leaving more than 1,300 missing.

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A drone view shows mud covering buildings and property following devastating floods at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on August 27, 2026. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Mud and flash floods engulfed homes at Trishuli in Nepal. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
By AFP, AP, EPA and Reuters
Published On 27 Aug 2026

Rescue teams are searching for hundreds of missing people on the border between Nepal and China after a catastrophic torrent of floodwater and mud swept through several communities following a glacier collapse the previous day.

The disaster has left at least 270 people dead and more than 1,300 missing, including foreigners and pilgrims. Hundreds of others are displaced across the Himalayan region, authorities said.

Nepali officials say search efforts are being complicated because dozens of bridges have been destroyed and damage to nearly 40km (25 miles) of roads.

Nepali army helicopter operations rescued more than 100 people from flood-affected areas on Thursday, said army spokesman, Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet.

At least eight foreign nationals were airlifted to the capital, Kathmandu, and army teams evacuated people trapped in facilities linked to the Trishuli hydropower project, he added.

Rescuers found bodies about 100 kilometres (60 miles) downstream from the disaster zone in Chitwan district. Dozens of injured people have been transported to Kathmandu for advanced medical care.

The focus has shifted from rescue to large-scale relief operations in flood-hit districts, said Bishal Kumar Bhandari, chairperson of the Nepal Red Cross Society. About 1,200 people have been displaced from at least three villages, he added.

In Tibet, a mudslide near the land border crossing at Gyirong on Wednesday left surrounding areas covered in mud more than 1.5 metres (5 feet) deep on average, with some sections of road exceeding 2 metres (6 feet), reported the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

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In Tibet, a mudslide that struck near the land border crossing of Gyirong Port on Wednesday left mud in the surrounding areas more than 1½ meters (5 feet) deep on average, with some road sections exceeding 2 meters (6 feet), Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Nepali homes covered by mud following flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nuwakot district. [Prabin Ranabhat/AFP]
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Local residents walk past houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods near Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
Damaged houses after flash floods near Devighat in Nuwakot district. [AFP]
Survivors sit on debris as they wait for roads to clear to their homes following devastating floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Survivors wait for roads to clear in Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district.[Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal floods
Rescuers ride in an excavator in Devighat village. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
Rescue personnel carry the body of a victim who died after flash floods near Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
Rescue teams carry the body of a victim in Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district. [AFP]
Nepal floods
Rescuers carry a survivor following the flash flood in Trishuli. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
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epa13193702 A handout photo made available by the Nepal Army shows army officers conducting a helicopter rescue of survivors following a flash flood in Trishuli Bazar, Nuwakot district, Nepal, 26 August 2026 (issued 27 August 2026). More than 150 people have died and hundreds remain missing across northern Nepal after a suspected avalanche triggered massive flash floods and mudslides along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river near the Nepal-Tibet border, causing widespread destruction to settlements and infrastructure, according to local authorities. EPA/NEPAL ARMY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Army officers on a helicopter rescue mission for flash flood survivors in Trishuli. [Handout/Nepal Army via EPA]
A man looks at a machine clear debris in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Workers clear debris in the aftermath of the flash floods in Devighat. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Nepal Flash Floods
Earthmovers clear mud and debris in Nepal's Nuwakot district. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
The Nepal Red Cross Society said about 1,200 people were displaced from at least three villages. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
In Tibet, a mudslide that struck near the land border crossing of Gyirong Port on Wednesday left mud in the surrounding areas more than 1½ meters (5 feet) deep on average, with some road sections exceeding 2 meters (6 feet), Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Mud-covered buildings in Trishuli. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal floods
Dozens of bridges have been destroyed and nearly 40 kilometres (25 miles) of roads damaged, complicating search efforts, say Nepali officials. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]