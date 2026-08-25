Indonesia battles haze as wildfires rage across South Sumatra forests

Authorities in South Sumatra, Indonesia, have turned to spiritual measures as wildfires rage across forests and peatlands, shrouding parts of the country in hazardous haze.

About 3,000 residents gathered on Tuesday in Palembang, the provincial capital, to perform salat istisqa, a special Islamic prayer for rain, in the courtyard of the governor’s office. Worshippers stood shoulder to shoulder as thick smoke reduced visibility and forced motorists to drive with headlights on during the day.

South Sumatra currently has the highest number of wildfire hotspots in Indonesia, with 1,429 detected by Environment Ministry satellites, followed by West Kalimantan with 1,226 and Central Kalimantan with 811. Nearly 940 square kilometres (360 square miles) of land burned in July alone, officials say, including more than 20sq km (8sq miles) in South Sumatra.

“We have done everything we can and worked closely with all relevant parties,” Governor Herman Deru said before the prayers. “As people of faith, we are also praying to God to send rain so that life can return to normal.”

Emergency crews are battling fires driven by an intensifying El Nino pattern and a prolonged dry season. The fires have generated smoke that has drifted into Malaysia and Brunei, according to the national disaster management agency. Authorities have deployed dozens of aircraft for cloud seeding and water bombing and arrested 72 people over allegations of using fire to clear land, while four companies are under investigation.

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Seasonal fires and cross-border haze have long been a regional flashpoint in Southeast Asia.