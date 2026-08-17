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Photos: Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake

Children on Tonle Sap sacrifice education, with many working to help their families cover increasing fuel costs.

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Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
A student from a floating village steers a school boat on Tonle Sap lake, Cambodia. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 17 Aug 2026

Every morning on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake, a small gas-powered boat weaves between floating homes, collecting children in crisp uniforms who balance carefully as they board.

Among them is 13-year-old Sou Sreynich, who started school at 10 because her mother feared the journey across the vast freshwater lake was too dangerous.

Now, soaring fuel prices driven by the US-Israel war on Iran are making that trip – and her education – even more precarious. For families already on the edge, the conflict’s impact is less visible than COVID-19 school closures, but it is hitting the poorest first and hardest. Higher fuel costs are making it more expensive for children and teachers to reach school and for governments to fund education as budgets are squeezed.

On Tonle Sap, where most families survive on fishing and occasional casual work, everything already costs more because supplies must arrive by boat. Rising fuel prices mean Sreynich’s parents cannot always afford to travel to deeper, more plentiful fishing grounds. When money runs out, she skips school to gut fish or pick chilli peppers for extra income – absences she dreads.

The pressures extend far beyond Cambodia. A recent UNICEF report warns that if the war continues, up to 23.4 million more children could be pushed into poverty by the end of the year, about 80 percent of them in Africa and Asia. In Vietnam, two sisters, Ly, 16, and Nhi, 13, dropped out of school to work long hours in a Hanoi restaurant after their fisherman father lost his job when diesel became too expensive.

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Aid groups warn that as families go into financial “triage”, some children stay in school while others are sent to work, leaving millions more vulnerable to exploitation, trafficking and hunger.

Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
The floating village of Kampong Prahok on the Tonle Sap lake, Cambodia. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
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Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
Soaring fuel prices are making it more expensive for children and teachers to get to school, and for governments to fund education as national budgets come under strain. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
Students participate in a counting exercise at a school in one of the floating villages of Cambodia's Tonle Sap. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
Sou Sreynich, 13, right, attends a computer class at a school. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
When families reach a financial breaking point, they tend to go into “triage”, keeping some children enrolled while pulling others out to work. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
On the lake, getting anywhere has always meant navigating the water, and climate change is making it harder with increasingly unpredictable floods and droughts. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
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Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
If the war continues, it could push up to 23.4 million more children into poverty by the end of the year, about 80 percent of them in Africa and Asia. [Aniruddha Ghosal/AP Photo]
Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
The children not in school are far more vulnerable to exploitation, trafficking and homelessness, aid workers warn. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
Nhim San, left, and her daughter, Sou Sreynich, at their home. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
Students board school boats to return to their homes. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]
Rising energy prices disrupt education on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake
Sou Sreynich, centre, collects firewood with her mother and sister near their home on Tonle Sap. [Anton L Delgado/AP Photo]