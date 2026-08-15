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California tackles multiple wildfires as firefighter workforce faces strain

The federal wildland firefighting workforce, faced with low pay and cost of living issues, copes with Trump-era cuts.

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A firefighter cuts a fire break along Coast Ridge Road to help control the Timber Fire in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A firefighter cuts a break along the Coast Ridge Road to help control the Timber Fire in Big Sur, California, on August 13 [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff and The Associated Press
Published On 15 Aug 2026

Firefighters in the western United States and Canada are working to contain multiple wildfires, including one that erupted along California’s rugged Big Sur coastline.

The state’s wildland firefighting agency Cal Fire said in an update on Saturday that the Big Sur blaze, nicknamed the Timber Fire, is currently burning across 4,655 acres (1,884 hectares). Only 12 percent of the fire is contained so far.

Officials have indicated that hot, dry weather across the western part of North America has helped to fuel the blazes, displacing thousands of residents.

With the Timber Fire, Cal Fire noted the wind also presents a factor in the outdoor conditions.

“Any morning clouds along ridges and east of the fire should erode quickly with winds increasing in the afternoon,” Saturday’s update reads. “A warming and drying trend is predicted through the weekend and into next week.”

State parks in the area have been closed, and authorities have issued evacuation orders for portions of Highway 1, a famous road that traces the California coast, attracting visitors from around the world.

The Big Sur section of Highway 1 offers some of the state’s most stunning views, with sheer drops into the sea and a 24-metre (79-foot) waterfall tumbling from a cliff to the beach below.

Across the state, on the border between California and Nevada, firefighters are also working to contain the fast-moving Bug Fire near the city of Reno. So far, it has consumed about 93,381 acres (37,790 hectares) and is 58 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

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Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam stated in a news conference earlier this week that the fire had prompted the displacement of at least 4,000 people, including the evacuation of a memory care facility.

Firefighters are facing increasing strain in recent years as the blazes they battle have grown larger and more destructive due to climate change.

Shifting politics have also had an effect on the federal firefighting workforce.

The National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE), a labour union, said in a statement on Friday that budget cuts and layoffs imposed under President Donald Trump have heaped uncertainty onto the beleaguered workforce.

The union referenced the actions undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative Trump pursued during his second term to slash the federal government.

“In the middle of fire season, DOGE and the Trump administration’s policies and actions have weakened our ability to safely fight wildfires,” NFFE National President Randy Erwin said.

“DOGE recklessly cut more than 6,000 [US Forest Service] workers, thousands of them qualified wildland firefighters, and the Trump administration now threatens pointless relocations or terminations of many more, including shuttering 57 of 77 research labs critical to fire preparedness and response.”

While working conditions among firefighters can vary widely by agency and status, advocates say federal wildland firefighters have long faced poor pay and benefits, compounding the stress of their often life-threatening jobs.

firefighters face flames during the night
Firefighters hike up Castro Canyon while fighting the Timber Fire in Big Sur, California, on August 13. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
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smoke billows from the forest during a fire in Big Sur
Smoke from the Timber Fire was seen pouring out of Grimes Creek and has blanketed the nearby coastal mountains. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
firefighters look on as smoke emerges from a treeline
Since the Timber Fire started on August 8, crews have attempted to clear dry brush from its path. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
Firefighters hike out after cutting a fire break along Coast Ridge Road to help control the Timber Fire in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
The cause of the Timber Fire is not yet known, but wildfires can erupt for a range of reasons, from human activity to lightning strikes. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
A fire crew stands on Coast Ridge Road as the Timber Fire burns in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Fire crews from California have been deployed not only across the state but also to fires in areas like Oregon and Washington, as the western US deals with hot, dry weather. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
a firefighter uses a hose to extinguish a spot fire
The Timber Fire threatens 503 structures in the area in and around Big Sur, California, according to Cal Fire. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
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firefighters cut a fire break
Roughly 1,811 personnel, 192 engines and nine helicopters have been assigned to the Timber Fire as of Saturday. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
a fire vehicle on a road surrounded by burnt landscape
Emergency vehicles responding to the Timber Fire must navigate the steep cliffs and narrow roads of the Big Sur region. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
a bulldozer cuts a fire break through vegetation
A bulldozer on August 13 cuts fire break near Coast Ridge Road in an attempt to stop the progression of the Timber Fire. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
a line of firefighters
While blazes like the Timber Fire burn, labour unions have warned of the stress that federal staffing and resource cuts place on firefighters. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
smoke rises from a forest in Big Sur
Climate change has also created extra risk for firefighters, as blazes grow larger and more intense. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]
a fire glows in the forest
The Timber Fire is one of 125 new fires reported nationwide, as of Saturday, with 29,363 personnel responding across the US. [Nic Coury/AP Photo]