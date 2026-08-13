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Photos: Cuba marks Fidel Castro’s 100th birthday

Fidel Castro would have turned 100 on Thursday, and his long shadow continues to loom over the island. 

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Fidel Castro
A gala in Havana commemorated the centenary of the communist revolutionary's birth. [Yamil Lage/AFP]
By News Agencies
Published On 13 Aug 2026

Cuba has commemorated former President Fidel Castro with events including the International Book Fair, art exhibitions, concerts and gatherings of delegates from left-wing organisations across the continent.

The centenary of Castro’s birth, marked on Thursday, comes as Cuba faces an intensifying squeeze that began when the Trump administration imposed a fuel blockade in January, followed by a series of sanctions aimed at pressuring the communist government to make political and economic changes. The measures have deepened a five-year economic crisis, exacerbated by existing US sanctions and a failed domestic financial overhaul.

Fidel Castro ruled Cuba for five decades, from 1959 until he handed the presidency to brother, Raul, in 2008. He remained influential until his death in 2016.

Raul Castro received a standing ovation as he appeared in public at an event on Thursday in Havana to mark the centenary of his brother’s birth.

Raul, the last surviving leader of Cuba’s 1959 revolution, is widely seen as still wielding power on the island, despite stepping down as president in 2018.

In May, he was indicted by a court in the US state of Florida on four counts of murder.

Fidel Castro
Former President Raul Castro attends the gala marking the 100th anniversary of his brother Fidel Castro's birth at the Karl Marx theatre in Havana. [Yamil Lage/AFP]
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Fidel Castro
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel paid tribute to his revolutionary predecessor Fidel Castro. [Norlys Perez/Reuters]
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro ruled Cuba for five decades, from 1959 until he handed the presidency to brother Raul in 2008. [Norlys Perez/Reuters]
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro remained influential until his death in 2016. [Norlys Perez/Reuters]
Fidel Castro
Cubans leave the Karl Marx theatre after the gala commemorating the centenary of Fidel Castro's birth in Havana. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Fidel Castro
School workers with posters dedicated to the late Cuban President Fidel Castro. [Norlys Perez/Reuters]
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Fidel Castro
Street vendors push their cart past a mural of Fidel Castro in Havana. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Fidel Castro
Buying books about Fidel Castro in Havana. [Norlys Perez/Reuters]