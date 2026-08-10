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Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, prompting flood and landslide warnings

Typhoon Dolphin struck eastern China, affecting millions with strong winds, heavy rain, and massive waves.

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Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
People use umbrellas to shelter from the rain as they walk on the Bund a day after Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in Shanghai. [Hector Retamal/AFP]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 10 Aug 2026

Typhoon Dolphin made landfall on China’s eastern coast on Sunday evening, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and large waves after authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and Shanghai airports cancelled more than 1,300 flights.

The typhoon struck Taizhou in Zhejiang province and northern parts of neighbouring Fujian, with winds estimated at 151km/h (93mph) at landfall. Forecasters warned that parts of Zhejiang could receive 200-400mm (7.9-15.7 inches) of rain in the coming days, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.

Authorities evacuated about 390,000 people in Taizhou and more than 30,000 from vulnerable areas of Shanghai. Ferries and cruises in Zhejiang were suspended, while Shanghai’s Hongqiao and Pudong airports cancelled about 60 percent of scheduled flights.

Dolphin’s outer bands had brought heavy rain to northern Taiwan, including Taipei, on Saturday, prompting some airlines to cancel China-bound services.

In the Philippines, the typhoon intensified seasonal monsoon rains, triggering flooding and landslides across northern Luzon. Five people were rescued, while seven were missing after a landslide struck three houses in Baguio, officials said.

Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
Floodwaters flow in a local stream as residents work to restore the area following Typhoon Dolphin in Yueqing, Zhejiang province. The typhoon brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region, causing flooding and disruption. [Cai Kuanyuan/VCG via Getty]
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Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
Officials help evacuate residents in Lin'an district, Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, as a precautionary measure before the landfall of Dolphin. [AFP]
Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
People sit on a sofa in a flooded room after Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain to Shanghai. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
Dolphin made landfall in densely populated eastern China on Sunday, meteorological authorities said, after the typhoon caused the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights, evacuations and a top-level alert. [Hector Retamal/AFP]
Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
China's east coast has been preparing in the wake of the typhoon in recent days, with work and transport services suspended in some areas along its predicted path. [AFP]
Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
A person uses a bucket to remove water from a flooded room after Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain to Shanghai. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
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Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain and strong winds to Japan's Okinawa before reaching China. [AFP]
Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
In Fujian, nearly 99,000 people were relocated from "risky areas" on Saturday evening before the typhoon's arrival, state news agency Xinhua reported. Services on more than 200 ferry routes were suspended in Zhejiang and Fujian, it said. [Cnsphoto via Reuters]
Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, sparking flood and landslide warnings
Residents rest after being relocated to a makeshift shelter in a middle school as Typhoon Dolphin approaches, in Yueqing, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. [Cnsphoto via Reuters]