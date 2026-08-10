Powerful Typhoon Dolphin hits China, prompting flood and landslide warnings

Typhoon Dolphin made landfall on China’s eastern coast on Sunday evening, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and large waves after authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and Shanghai airports cancelled more than 1,300 flights.

The typhoon struck Taizhou in Zhejiang province and northern parts of neighbouring Fujian, with winds estimated at 151km/h (93mph) at landfall. Forecasters warned that parts of Zhejiang could receive 200-400mm (7.9-15.7 inches) of rain in the coming days, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.

Authorities evacuated about 390,000 people in Taizhou and more than 30,000 from vulnerable areas of Shanghai. Ferries and cruises in Zhejiang were suspended, while Shanghai’s Hongqiao and Pudong airports cancelled about 60 percent of scheduled flights.

Dolphin’s outer bands had brought heavy rain to northern Taiwan, including Taipei, on Saturday, prompting some airlines to cancel China-bound services.

In the Philippines, the typhoon intensified seasonal monsoon rains, triggering flooding and landslides across northern Luzon. Five people were rescued, while seven were missing after a landslide struck three houses in Baguio, officials said.