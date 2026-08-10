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Photos: 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks western Colombia

A powerful earthquake kills more than 69 people and topples buildings across western Colombia.

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epa13159752 People walk through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, 10 August 2026. At least 20 buildings sustained severe damage as a result of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that shook most of the country, with its epicenter in the Pacific region. EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR
People walk through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia. [Ernesto Guzman Jr/EPA]
By News Agencies
Published On 10 Aug 2026

At least 69 people have been killed and dozens of buildings have collapsed in cities across western Colombia after a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the South American nation.

The quake on Monday trapped residents under debris, injured many more and forced people to flee their homes as far away as the capital, Bogota.

The epicentre was near San Jose del Palmar, a community of about 4,800 people in the Choco region, roughly 250 miles (400km) west of Bogota, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and Colombia’s geological service. The USGS said the earthquake struck at a depth of 66 miles (107km). Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Ecuador.

The quake left cities across western Colombia, including Pereira, Quibdo, Cali and Manizales, badly damaged, with residents picking through the rubble of collapsed buildings amid official warnings of possible aftershocks.

The Colombian Geological Service said it was “the highest-magnitude earthquake registered in Colombia in the last decade” and that it was followed by two aftershocks of magnitude 2.8 and 4.8 on the Richter scale.

Small earthquakes, known locally as “temblores”, are common in central and western Colombia, but quakes above magnitude 6.0 are rare. In 1999, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake near the city of Armenia killed more than 1,100 people.

Colombia’s newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella said on Monday that he had personally taken charge of the government’s response to the emergency in San Jose del Palmar following the earthquake.

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epa13159753 People walk through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, 10 August 2026. At least 20 buildings sustained severe damage as a result of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that shook most of the country, with its epicenter in the Pacific region. EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR
The Colombian Geological Service said it was “the highest-magnitude earthquake registered in Colombia in the last decade”. [Ernesto Guzman Jr/EPA]
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People work on a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia on August 10, 2026.
People look through the rubble of a collapsed building in Cali. [AFP]
View of a damaged building and a car after an earthquake in Manizales, Caldas department, Colombia, on Auguts 10, 2026.
A damaged building in Manizales, Caldas department. [AFP]
epa13159694 Vehicles damaged by a collapsed wall are seen following an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, 10 August 2026. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook much of Colombia, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), and authorities reported damage in several cities, including Manizales, Cali, and Pereira. EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN
The quake left cities across western Colombia badly damaged. [Ernesto Guzman Jr/EPA]
A police officer walks amid debris of a damaged commercial store after the earthquake in Manizales, Colombia, on August 10, 2026. A strong earthquake struck Colombia on August 10 and was strongly felt in major cities such as Bogota and Cali, and even in Quito and Panama, according to the Colombian Geological Service and as confirmed by AFP reporters. (Photo by Jonh Bonilla / AFP)
A police officer walks amid debris of a damaged building in Manizales. [Jonh Bonilla/AFP]
A woman is rescued from a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia on August 10, 2026.
A woman is rescued from a collapsed building in Cali. [AFP]
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A police officer walks amid debris of a damaged commercial store after the earthquake in Manizales, Colombia, on August 10, 2026. A strong earthquake struck Colombia on August 10 and was strongly felt in major cities such as Bogota and Cali, and even in Quito and Panama, according to the Colombian Geological Service and as confirmed by AFP reporters. (Photo by Jonh Bonilla / AFP)
Patients are evacuated from a hospital in Cali. [Santiago Saldarriaga/AP Photo]
Colombia Earthquake
Residents and rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building in Cali. [Santiago Saldarriaga/AP Photo]