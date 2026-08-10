In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

One year on, Gaza mourns journalist Anas al-Sharif’s death

Gaza remembers Anas al-Sharif, a journalist whose voice defined the impact of war on civilians’ lives.

Save

Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif poses for a photo with his children. Al-Sharif was killed in a targeted Israeli attack on August 10, 2025.
Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif poses for a photo with his children. Al-Sharif was killed in an Israeli attack on August 10, 2025. The year 2025 became the deadliest conflict for journalists on record, with more than 300 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023. [Al Jazeera]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 10 Aug 2026

On the first anniversary of the killing of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif in Gaza, Palestinians and press freedom advocates are remembering a journalist who became one of the defining voices of Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

Born in 1996 in the Jabalia refugee camp, al-Sharif rose from a local cameraman to a widely recognised face across the Arab world through his relentless reports on the unrelenting Israeli bombardment of Gaza and its toll on civilians.

He was killed in an Israeli air strike on a clearly marked press tent near Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital. The attack also killed Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Qreiqeh, cameraman Ibrahim Zaher and producer Mohammed Noufal, and drew condemnation from the United Nations and rights groups.

The journalists’ killings have been cited as part of a broader pattern of targeting media workers in Gaza.

In a will recorded before his killing, al-Sharif urged people not to forget Gaza and to remain steadfast in defending Palestine — words that continue to be shared widely online and echoed at memorials marking one year since his death.

A woman displays a memorial sign of slain Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif as people demonstrate.
A woman displays a memorial sign of slain Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif as people demonstrate during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15, 2025. [Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters]
Advertisement
From left: Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Noufal, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Qreiqeh [Al Jazeera]
Pictured from left, Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Noufal, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Qreiqeh. [Al Jazeera]
Widespread protests held in Australia to support Palestinians
A placard in memory of slain Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif is seen as demonstrators take part in a pro-Palestinian rally against Israel's actions and ongoing food shortages in the Gaza Strip in Melbourne, Australia, on August 24, 2025. [William West/AFP]
children hold photographs of journalists at a protest
Iraqis gather in front of the al-Asafi Mosque in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, on August 11, 2025, to stage a demonstration for Palestinian journalist Anas al-Sharif, who was killed by Israel. Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags chanted slogans in support of Gaza. [Wisam Zeyad Mohammed/Anadolu]
GLAND - AUGUST 13: A woman holds a picture of journalist Anas al-Sharif as NUJ members hold a vigil outside Downing Street
A woman holds a picture of journalist Anas al-Sharif as NUJ members hold a vigil outside Downing Street following the killing of five Palestinian journalists working for Al Jazeera in Gaza, on August 13, 2025 in London, England. [Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images]
Palestinians pray over the bodies of journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qreiqeh, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral outside Gaza City's Shifa hospital complex, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP]
Palestinians pray over the bodies of journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, during their funeral outside Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital, August 11, 2025. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Anas al-Sharif's press vest
A man in Gaza holds the press vest of slain Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif after he was buried along with four of his colleagues. [Al Jazeera]