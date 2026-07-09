Photos: Israeli attacks kill nine people, including two children, in Gaza

Israeli air attacks and gunfire have killed at least nine Palestinians in Gaza, according to health officials in the besieged territory.

Medics said an Israeli air raid on Wednesday killed one person near a school in Gaza City.

Another attack hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, killing at least four people, including a 10-year-old child.

Later on Wednesday, Palestinian health officials said a six-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Israeli military carried out two other separate attacks in different parts of Gaza City that killed three people and wounded several others, medics said.

A “ceasefire” is in place in Gaza, but it has not ended Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the territory, and progress towards a final agreement to end the war has stalled.

At least 1,084 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the “ceasefire” took effect in October, according to the territory’s health ministry.