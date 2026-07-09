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Photos: Israeli attacks kill nine people, including two children, in Gaza

Israeli air attacks and gunfire kill nine Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire, medics say.

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Funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle
A funeral is held for Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle in the Sabra neighborhood of the southern Gaza Strip [Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu]
By AFP, Anadolu and AP
Published On 9 Jul 2026

Israeli air attacks and gunfire have killed at least nine Palestinians in Gaza, according to health officials in the besieged territory.

Medics said an Israeli air raid on Wednesday killed one person near a school in Gaza City.

Another attack hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, killing at least four people, including a 10-year-old child.

Later on Wednesday, Palestinian health officials said a six-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Israeli military carried out two other separate attacks in different parts of Gaza City that killed three people and wounded several others, medics said.

A “ceasefire” is in place in Gaza, but it has not ended Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the territory, and progress towards a final agreement to end the war has stalled.

At least 1,084 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the “ceasefire” took effect in October, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle
A woman reacts during the funeral of a victim who was killed in an Israeli attack on a tent in Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
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Funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle
Mourners grieve by the body of a victim who was killed in an Israeli attack on a tent in Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle
An Israeli air attack hit a tent for displaced people in the Mawasi area in Khan Younis, killing at least four people. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle
Palestinians pray over the bodies of people who were killed by Israeli attacks during their funeral at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle
A girl who was injured by an Israeli attack is carried by a man to the trauma ward at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle
An injured girl is carried to the trauma ward at Nasser Medical Complex. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
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Funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing on a civilian vehicle
A man injured in an Israeli attack on a tent in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis arrives at Nasser Hospital. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]